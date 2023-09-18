Cole Etheredge

Cole Etheredge, associate professor of floriculture and ornamental horticulture in Mississippi State University’s Department of Plant and Soil Sciences, works at the cut flower garden at the R.R. Foil Plant Science Research Center.

 David Ammon (MSU)

Overlooking the flourishing fields of the R.R. Foil Plant Science Research Center, also known as North Farm, rests a small, blooming oasis.

