The convergence of an early flu season, a particularly virulent form of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) and COVID cases starting to rise again have been described by STAT News, which focuses on health and medicine reporting, as a “viral hurricane making landfall on health care systems battered by three pandemic years.”
In mid-December, health officials in Mississippi were sounding alarms about what has come to be known as the “tripledemic”. Rural hospitals, particularly in the Mississippi Delta, were being stressed and finding it difficult to transfer patients who needed a higher level of care to larger hospitals in or outside of the state.
Many hospitals are at over 100% capacity, said Timothy H. Moore, president/CEO, Mississippi Hospital Association.
“Mississippi hospitals are grappling with an ongoing staffing crisis — caused in large part by increased costs which have outpaced revenue — but are now also dealing with COVID, RSV, and flu cases on the rise,” Moore said in mid-December. “Handwashing, masking in crowded places, staying home when sick, and getting the COVID and flu vaccines are simple steps you can take to free up hospital beds for those who truly need them.”
The financial situation for hospitals in the state was precarious before the recent rise in respiratory illnesses. State Health Officer Dr. Dan Edney has estimated that 54 percent of rural Mississippi hospitals are in danger of closing. The Mississippi Department of Health (MSDH) held a Zoom press conference in mid-December expressing concerns about the increased demand at a time when many hospitals are struggling financially and having staffing shortages.
The rural hospitals are having trouble getting patients transferred to larger hospitals, Edney said at the press conference. He said all of the state’s hospitals, but specifically rural hospitals, are under strain.
“The hospitals currently are still severely understaffed,” Edney said. “Hospitals have taken substantial hits managing COVID. A lot of their financial resources have been depleted or substantially reduced. A lot of level one and level two hospitals are really swamped right now.”
Edney said some hospitals in neighboring states had temporarily stopped taking referrals from Mississippi because of the lack of capacity.
Edney strongly encourages people to get up to date with COVID vaccinations. He has seen confusion about the most recent bivalent boosters offered. A lot of people think they are fully vaccinated if they took the two shots in the primary series and the two boosters. But immunity wanes over time and the virus that causes COVID mutates. The bivalent booster is considered the best match for the current strain of the virus. Edney said both he and his wife have had their bivalent booster. He stressed that it is particularly important for people in higher risk groups to get the most recent booster.
Research has indicated a low rate of vaccination with the bivalent boosters across the country even in elders most vulnerable to hospitalization and death from COVID. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported in late November that 90% current COVID deaths were in people older than 65.
Boosters are available at major drug stores. But, in some rural counties, the only source of vaccines is the county health department. When a member of the press asked if the state could consider expanding hours at the health departments, Edney said while county health departments are jewels, they are underfunded. He said they are working to divert more resources to the health departments.
He expressed concern that things have been getting worse, not better, for hospitals under strain.
“We are seeing particular shortages in the Mississippi Delta,” Edney said. “We have to get ready. We know what happened in the past two years. The reason we are really talking today is we are moving into the wintertime surge. We want everyone to understand the struggles we are having, and the difficulties moving to high levels of care. Do what you can to help yourself and your family so you don’t end up in the hospital.”
At that point in mid-December, there were only about 65 intensive care unit beds available in the state. Edney said more could be available but they just don’t have the staff. One of the biggest strains on hospitals is the increased cost of staffing combined with shortages of employees. Edney said it is not likely to resolve until more staff comes back from travel jobs, and the state graduates more health care professionals.
MSDH Senior Deputy Jim Craig, MPH, CPM, said the situation is so critical that he recommends people be especially careful driving because of the ICU bed shortages. He recommended people work through their physicians to get early antiviral treatments for COVID or the flu that can shorten the length of the illnesses, keep people out of the hospital and prevent death.
“If you are running a fever, get tested,” Craig said. “If you have flu, we can treat it. If you have COVID, we can treat it. We need to know what you have so it can be treated.”
State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers recommended people think of the bivalent boosters as similar to the vaccines for flu recommended each year. Like the flu shot, the COVID boosters are needed to protect from infections, hospitalizations and death. In Mississippi, about 70% of deaths throughout the pandemic have been in people 65 and older. And more than 60% of the deaths occurred among individuals who were never vaccinated or had not received the bivalent booster.
Victor Sutton, PhD, director of Preventive Health and Health Equity, MSDH, said they are renewing efforts to engage with community partners to get shots in arms — particularly for those most vulnerable because of age or health problems. Sutton said there was considerable success earlier working with partners like churches, barber shops and beauty shops.
“That relationship and those opportunities are only as strong as the folks in those communities,” Sutton said. “They know their community much better than us. We can bring the shot to every community in the state. We are going to expand those efforts.
"…We have a good safe booster available at this time and we need partners to help move this vaccine and provide this booster all over the state. We encourage people to reach out to us and revitalize those partnerships.”
Personal protection equipment like masks is also available from MSDH, and free COVID-19 test kits. For COVID-19 vaccinations, boosters and information, call 877-978-6453 (Mon-Fri, 8 a.m.–6 p.m. and Sat, 8 a.m.–noon). For assistance with COVID-19 vaccination, homebound residents can send e-mail to COVIDHomebound@msdh.ms.gov.
