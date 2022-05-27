Homebuyers are in a tough spot. They're facing a perfect storm of record-high home prices, a limited supply of homes, and now rising mortgage rates.
According to a recent Gallup poll on homeownership, only 30% of respondents say it's a good time to buy a house. A year ago, more than half — 53% — were in a buying mood. And according to the Associated Press, it's the first time since the poll began in 1978 that most Americans agreed that it is a bad time to buy a house.
Cayce Conti, the president of the Northeast Mississippi Board of Realtors, said that while there are many factors at play, three major themes appear to be driving a home affordability crisis that has left most of the nation increasingly bearish about their ability to participate in the American Dream.
Increasing mortgage rates is likely to occur as long as inflation remains high. One of the main reasons for this, it that the Federal Reserve fights inflation by raising short-term interest rates. In turn, that pushes up mortgage rates.
For homebuyers still facing inventory shortages, rising rates only further cut into affordability. But, you can still become a homeowner now if you have patience and a good idea of what you can afford.
In the past month, mortgage rates have been rising in the face of rapidly rising inflation as well as the prospect of strong demand for goods and supply disruptions.
The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage topped 4% on March 17 for the first time since May 2019, according to Freddie Mac. And it probably will rise further; the Fed is projecting six more rate increases this year.
The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 4.67% for the week ending March 31. A year earlier, the 30-year rate averaged 3.1%.