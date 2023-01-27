From the Ground Up by Phil Hardwick
To succeed in business is to constantly evolve and improve. Technology has enabled, even forced, many businesses to evolve. Most have improved. Evolution for many businesses has been a quest for efficiency. Being more productive. In general, successful businesses have offered greater convenience and experiences for customers.
As I apply this subject to my personal experience, I can relate to five particular businesses that have evolved in my lifetime. Indeed, they hardly resemble their former selves. They are banks, grocery stores, newspapers, pharmacies, and automobile dealers.
Banks for the most part still have physical locations, but it’s been a while since I needed to go inside to conduct banking business. Instead of standing in line to deposit my physical paycheck with a teller, I now have it deposited directly into my account without ever seeing it. Writing checks is a rarity because most of my bills are paid via the payment manager from my account on my bank’s website. And of course, there is an ATM if I need cash, which I hardly ever do. The cashless society draws ever closer.
Grocery stores now resemble warehouses they are so big. Growing up on Bailey Avenue in Jackson, there were three relatively small stores within walking distance. Selection was limited, but there was at least one of a needed item. Yesterday, I drove three miles to shop at my local Kroger. It has walls and rows of cereals, snacks, canned goods, and a produce section that would rival some local open-air European village markets. There’s also a Starbucks, a deli that even offers sushi, a pharmacy, a florist, and a credit union. Once upon a time, all customers took their items to a checkout counter, but that has changed as many grocery stores now encourage - some would say require - customers to do their own checking out. Amazon has even tried to have a grocery store that customers don't even need to check out.
Physical newspapers are still delivered to some driveways, but almost all newspapers have become digitalized, as many members of that industry attempt to figure out how to just survive. Online newspapers offer no-ad subscriptions, while others seek funding from nonprofit organizations and contributions from readers. What works for the Wall Street Journal and major national newspapers don’t seem to work for local weeklies. Of course, all newspapers now compete with online so-called news aggregators and opinion shows. Let us also not forget that recent surveys reveal that most people get their news from social media. A recent Pew Research Center found “U.S. adults under 30 now trust information from social media almost as much as from national news outlets.”
Some old-time pharmacies are still around but are targets to be gobbled up by the big national pill providers. Some pharmacies, such as amazon.com, and others are now only online. The typical neighborhood pharmacy is now a CVS or Walgreens, providing drive-through window service and an interior that resembles a variety store. Prescription refill requests are typically done online, and reminders come in the form of emails and text messages.
Automobile dealers used to sell only a single brand. Now, many of them are mega dealers offering many different brands. Of course, some of them have gone online as well. Some don’t even have physical locations. A customer can buy a vehicle and have it delivered to their front door just like pizza.
Those are just five businesses that immediately come to mind. When I stop and think about it, I can’t recall any business that hasn’t changed. That’s not necessarily a bad thing. After all, it’s really the customer who decides the business model. If a business attempts something new and it is rejected by customers, it will try something else. The businesses that have changed the most have, in general, created better and more convenient experiences for their customers.
Finally, it’s time to close. I need to make an appoint to get a haircut. I’m going online instead of walking in and waiting until it’s my turn. Before leaving home, I log in and see how long the current wait time is, and then make an appointment. When I arrive, I see my name on a screen and get to go to the head of the line if there are walk-ins who did not make an appointment. The barber checks the computer to see my preferred cut. As evidenced by the photo above, my style is rather basic. Seldom do I have the same barber.
One more thing. I seldom respond to those animated “rate your experience” email requests I get after I do business. I’m wary of online reviews. Bots and trolls, you know.
