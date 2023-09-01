NerdWallet-Kimberly-Palmer-Risk-Comfort-Level

A tip box is filled with U.S. currency. Taking on some degree of risk is a healthy part of making financial decisions, but it's not always comfortable. Consider building up your emergency savings fund to help provide a buffer in case events don't go as planned.

 Mark Lennihan

Making money, whether by putting cash into the stock market, buying a home or jumping to a better-paying job, requires some degree of risk. While embracing any of those moves might feel as scary as skydiving off a cliff, there are times when a little risk makes financial sense.

