The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development recently announced $43,514 in funding for two public housing authorities in Mississippi.
The Housing Authority of the City of Jackson will receive $38,660, and the Mississippi Regional Housing Authority No. VII will receive $4,854.
This funding is part of $869,000 awarded nationwide to 14 housing authorities in 10 states, totaling 86 vouchers for the Foster Youth to Independence initiative.
The initiative provides housing vouchers to former foster youth ages 18-24 leaving or who have left foster care within 90 days.
They may also be used by former foster youth who are experiencing homelessness or at risk of homelessness.
“The transition to adulthood is difficult to navigate on its own. We need to provide youth who have aged out of foster care with housing resources; otherwise, we are leading them toward more struggles,” said HUD Secretary Marcia L. Fudge. “Young people are the future of this country, and they deserve access to safe, healthy homes regardless of their circumstances.”
Tiffany Cobb, the department’s Southeast deputy regional administrator, said HUD is working with its Mississippi partners to help “break the cycle of homelessness” for these individuals.
“Having a home allows them to concentrate on unlocking their full potential,” she said.
The initiative is a collaborative effort. Housing authorities work in collaboration with welfare agencies and other community organizations to provide a holistic approach to help the individual obtain self-sufficiency.