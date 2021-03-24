David M. Hughes has recently been named Chief Banking Officer for Community Bank. A native of Biloxi, Hughes has thirty-nine years of experience in banking, twenty years have been served with Community Bank. Hughes recently served as the company’s Chief Operating Officer. Prior to assuming that role, Hughes served as Chief Executive Officer for Community Bank’s Coast Region. In his new role, Hughes will be responsible for all bank operations and continue to Chair the bank’s Risk Management Committee.
Hughes graduated from The University of Southern Mississippi with a Bachelor of Science from the College of Business Administration, majoring in Finance. Throughout his banking career, Hughes has furthered his banking knowledge, graduating from The Mississippi School of Banking, followed by The American Bankers Association National Commercial Lending School and Graduate Commercial Lending School at The University of Oklahoma.
Hughes has always been civic minded, having served as board member for Habitat for Humanity, United Way, American Heart Association, and The Boys and Girls Club. He served as founding member of both the Orange Grove/Lyman Chamber of Commerce and the Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce, serving also as President and Treasurer respectively. He is a graduate and member of Leadership Gulf Coast. In 2013, David was selected as one of the Top 10 Outstanding Community Leaders, and installed in Mississippi Gulf Coast Business Leaders Hall of Fame, an honor reserved for the top business persons on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Hughes also served as a member of the Mississippi Governors GO Coast 2020 Committee. In 2016, he was awarded Community Bank’s Award of Excellence, Community Bank’s highest honor.
Hughes lives in Flowood, with his wife, Patricia. They are the proud parents of three grown children and four grandchildren.