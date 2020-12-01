Renasant Bank has announced that Roslyn Hunter has been promoted to Assistant Vice President, Regional Sales and Service Manager.
"We are proud to announce Roslyn’s promotion to Assistant Vice President," says Louis Marascalco, Lee County Market President. "She has been an asset and leader to our team. We look forward to watching Roslyn grow in her role and leadership."
Hunter received a Bachelor of Arts from Mississippi State University. Hunter is a member of White Hill Missionary Baptist Church and currently serves as Treasurer and Chairperson of Building You Economic Legacy. She is also a member of the Nu Sigma Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. where she participates in many community events including Soles 4 Souls and Pillowcase Project.