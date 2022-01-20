Natalie Strong Hutto has joined GranthamPoole PLLC as a partner and leader of the estate, gift and trust department. In addition to being a licensed CPA, Natalie is licensed to practice law in Mississippi. During her professional career, she has worked in public accounting and practiced law at a Jackson area firm specializing in tax, business, and estate planning matters.
Before joining GranthamPoole, Hutto served as the Executive Director for the Department of Pediatrics at the University of Mississippi Medical Center where she led the pediatric physician practice for UMMC and Children’s of Mississippi. During her time at UMMC, Natalie also led the fundraising efforts for the medical center and served as the Chief Development Officer. In this leadership capacity, she established the medical center’s first legacy society and planned giving program and secured $80 million in funding to build the new tower for Children’s of Mississippi.
A native of Madison, Natalie earned her bachelor’s degree in accounting, master of taxation, and juris doctor from the University of Mississippi. Her career has focused primarily in business, estate, gift and income tax planning. She also has extensive experience in handling various tax controversy matters and has negotiated numerous successful resolutions for her clients against the Internal Revenue Service and multiple state agencies. Natalie’s education and career have been centered on understanding the tax code in order to help others preserve wealth and manage their financial goals in accordance with those laws.
Hutto is married to Jeremy T. Hutto. Jeremy is a practicing attorney and shareholder with Currie Johnson & Myers, P.A. Jeremy and Natalie are the proud parents of two daughters. They are active members of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Gluckstadt, Mississippi, where Natalie has been actively involved with the finance committee and as a Eucharist Minister.