Louisiana residents usually pour into the Mississippi Coast every weekend and especially on long holiday weekends. But this Labor Day, days after Hurricane Ida raked South Louisiana, many who are unable to get back home or who want to leave are just looking for a safe place with air conditioning and running water. The closer to the Louisiana state line, the quicker rental properties and hotel rooms in Mississippi filled up.
A local Facebook page, Residents of Bay St. Louis, was full of messages seeking a place to stay:
“Looking for rental Family of 4. House flooded out…plz help.”
“Anyone have an Airbnb or a camp they rent. We have some friends and family that are unable to make it home to bayou lafourche. Most have a disaster to go home to and some nothing at all.”
“We’re in Birmingham and every route in from the city is blocked. We’re trying to find a place to rent in Mississippi for 21 days - closer to home in case we’re able to get in and go back and forth. If anyone knows of a rental, please let me know.”
“Have a family member with damage to their home from the hurricane. I’m looking too! Family friends have to be out of their (Gulf Shores) condo on Thursday. 2 or 3 bedroom would be great!!”
Kevin Jordan, owner of Gulfview Properties vacation rentals in Bay St. Louis and other hospitality interests including Parrothead Bar & Grill, was fielding calls again on Wednesday. “We turned down at least 100 people yesterday. The phone just rings and rings and rings,” he said.
Nikki Moon, owner of Bay Town Inn overlooking the municipal harbor in Bay St. Louis, said, all 12 rooms were booked. “We had over 70 calls this morning,” she said. “All day long I keep saying, ‘I am so sorry.’ It’s just awful.”
Moon said she’s been calling guests to verify reservations for the next 10 days. Any cancellations will allow her to extend the stay for guests already here. She also said she has dropped her rates for those evacuating. “This is something they didn’t budget and who knows if insurance is going to cover it,” she said.
Moon, who represents Hancock County on the Coastal Mississippi board of commissioners, said the tourism promotion agency is working to help Ida evacuees.
In a statement Wednesday, Coastal Mississippi announced the destination is once again ready to welcome visitors. “We have been in constant contact with our tourism partners across the tri-county region and are happy to report that hotels, casinos, attractions, and restaurants have resumed business, with current COVID-19 restrictions still in place,” said Milton Segarra, CEO of Coastal Mississippi. “We are currently forecasting maximum hotel occupancy for the rest of the week and Labor Day Weekend. Our thoughts and hearts are with our neighbors in Louisiana, as they continue their recovery from the devastation that their beautiful region has endured. Coastal Mississippi is putting measures in place to assist those displaced and recovery efforts in Louisiana.”
Coastal Mississippi has created a resources hub for community efforts to assist Louisiana evacuees and recovery efforts: www.gulfcoast.org/louisiana-strong.
Starting this week the Hancock Chamber is partnering with the New Orleans Chamber to help displaced residents find temporary housing and office space. The Hancock Chamber is asking its members to share information on vacancies at casino and independent hotels and vacation rentals.
Hancock Chamber executive director Tish Williams said even before Ida, the supply of rentals was low. “Now the demand is high and the supply is even lower,” she said.
One hotel told Williams the call centers are overloaded. She advised those looking for rooms to use the property’s website instead of calling. “If a room becomes available book it immediately,” Williams said.
There is a bright spot in the situation, Williams said. “What I’m hearing from some members is that they believe things will start to open up midweek after Labor Day.”
She said displaced residents of Louisiana looking for temporary housing don’t know how long they’re need it. And they’re looking for places close by while they repair or rebuild their homes and businesses. “We feel their pain and we want to help them. Right now the inventory is booked up but we’re hoping things start to open up midweek next week. We need to know what’s out there so we can refer people to opportunities for housing.”