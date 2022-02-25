Super Bowl LVI was a hard-fought, epic battle between two incredibly competitive teams, but in the end the Los Angeles Rams outlasted the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20.
The game drove a massive TV ratings rebound after the NFL championship took a painful hit in viewership last year.
Sunday’s big game delivered a whopping 112.3 million viewers across NBC, Telemundo, streaming service Peacock, NBC Sports Digital, NFL Digital platforms and Yahoo Sports mobile properties, according to Nielsen.
That’s an improvement over last year’s Super Bowl, which averaged roughly 96.4 million viewers across CBS and streaming services. This year’s big numbers wrap up a season that saw ratings surge roughly 10% overall from last year with 17.1 million viewers a game on average.
The ads were equally impressive and packed a punch for the biggest championship in sports.
Here are my Top 3 spots from the big game:
1. NFL | Bring Down The House
This Super Bowl classic — commissioned by the NFL and produced by Swaybox Studios — features a creative Claymation-meets-puppetry-and-animation starring a who’s who of NFL stars and legends including Derrick Henry, Davante Adams, Lamar Jackson, George Kittle, D.K. Metcalf, Aaron Donald, Kyler Murray, Peyton Manning, Michael Strahan, Ray Lewis, Larry Fitzgerald and more. Even Coach Andy Reid made a cameo!
This spot is a sequel of sorts to the popular 2019 Super Bowl commercial “The 100-Year Game,” in which football legends at a black-tie banquet break into an impromptu full-contact battle royale.
The new “Bring Down the House” ad starts with two kids playing a football-themed video game, and the players burst through the screen and chaos erupts in the house. Even granny got in on the football magic!
2. Doritos/Cheetos | Flamin’ Hot
This spicy ad stars pop music sensations Megan Thee Stallion and Charlie Puth. But it was the jungle of Avatar-inspired animals suddenly convening in a pithy beatboxing session to Salt-N-Pepa’s megahit “Push It” that stole the show.
The gaggle of musically inclined animals, a la Budweiser Frogs, brought us guffaws and nostalgia!
3. Michelob Ultra | Superior Bowl
This dramatic ad stars former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning, who struts into a bowling alley with all the machismo and determination of a pro quarterback about to win the biggest game of his life. He's greeted by actor Steve Buscemi who's tending bar and who probably knows a thing or two about bowling.
The athletes have their game faces on, and each is outfitted with a bowling shirt with their famous name stitched above the left pocket. Tennis champ Serena Williams marches in at the very end to strike fear into all the other superstar athletes in the room without saying a word.
Besides Manning and Williams, the ad includes golfer Brooks Koepka (playing pool), NBA star Jimmy Butler (testing his karaoke skills), WNBA star Nneka Ogwumike (bowling) and soccer star Alex Morgan (bowling with a soccer ball).
Here are the Top 5 ads as rated by Adweek:
1. Coinbase: WAGMI ("We're All Going to Make It")
The biggest surprise of the Super Bowl was this 60-second ad from cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase that showed nothing but a lo-fi QR code bouncing up and down around the screen like the "ball" in the arcade game Pong. Viewers that snapped the code were taken to Coinbase.com, where they were invited to sign up for an account and receive $15 worth of free cryptocurrency. Users of the platform before the Super Bowl got a chance to score $1 million in a contest, the winners of which will be announced in March. Though some who tried to sign in encountered glitches, the ad generated plenty of buzz on Super Bowl Sunday, as well as numerous brand parodies.
2. GM/Chevrolet: New Generations
The familiar anthem of HBO’s classic series “The Sopranos” was enough to stop football fans and guac eaters in their tracks when this spot aired in the second quarter of the game. Viewers were treated to even more nostalgia with a remake of the show’s opening scene, but this time, with actress Jamie-Lynn Sigler, who played Tony Soprano’s daughter Meadow, in the driver’s seat, eventually reuniting with her brother AJ (Robert Iler). The ad was GM’s push for Chevrolet’s Silverado EV, and agency McCann tapped the show’s original creator, David Chase, to direct and help create "an homage to some unanswered questions to the ending of the series," said Chevrolet Marketing VP Steve Majoros.
3. Uber Eats: Uber Don’t Eats
Uber Eats arguably had the best teaser strategy for its Super Bowl spot, with short snippets of its celebrity cast biting into things you shouldn’t be biting into, including lipstick, deodorant and an X-rated candle. The spot itself, starring Jennifer Coolidge, Trevor Noah, Gwyneth Paltrow and Nicholas Braun, delivered on the laughs as well.
4. Toyota: The Joneses
There was a ton of comedy in the game this year, but Toyota’s ad for the Tundra, directed by Hungry Man’s Bryan Buckley, stood out among the pack with its easy comedy and the impeccable performances from its all-star cast of “Joneses," including Tommy Lee Jones, Leslie Jones and Rashida Jones — plus the rogue Nick Jonas. The look Tommy Lee gives Jonas when the young talent appears on the scene, was, in our book, the best performance from an A-Lister in the entire game.
5. Lay’s: Golden Memories
A lot of brands went the nostalgic route by revisiting classic pop culture moments, but Lay’s, along with agency Highdive, instead traveled down memory lane with actors Paul Rudd and Seth Rogen in this totally watchable — and rewatchable — ad. The comedic talents were in their finest form recounting their “golden years” that included everything from a road trip to a kidnapping.
Here are the Top 10 from USA TODAY ad meter:
1. Rocket Homes and Rocket Mortgage: Dream House with Anna Kendrick and Barbie (6.8 average rating)
2. Amazon Mind Reader (6.8)
3. Doritos/Cheetos: Flamin’ Hot (6.7)
4. Kia Robo Dog | The All-Electric Kia EV6 (6.6)
5. Toyota Brothers (6.5)
6. Lay’s Golden Memories (6.5)
7. BMW Zeus & Hera (6.5)
8. NFL Bring Down The House (6.3)
9. Toyota The Joneses (6.3)
10. E-Trade Off the Grid (6.2)
Fizzle Mic: Olympics Viewership Wanes
NBCUniversal saw a huge drop in Olympics viewership. The Beijing Winter Olympic Games, which concluded on Sunday, drew an average of 11.4 million prime-time viewers, a 42% drop from the Pyeongchang Olympics in 2018.
NBC Sports Chairman Pete Bevacqu called the Games "the most difficult Olympics of all time" and said advertisers were given additional commercial time to make up for the audience shortfall. The 2022 Games were embroiled in controversy from start to finish, including a geopolitical boycott over China's human rights abuses, criticism of judging and another Russian doping scandal.
Each week, The Spin Cycle will bestow a Golden Mic Award to the person, group or company in the court of public opinion that best exemplifies the tenets of solid PR, marketing and advertising — and those who don’t. Stay tuned — and step-up to the mic! And remember … Amplify Your Brand!