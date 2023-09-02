Threatened Fish Pearl River

Matthew Wagner, a biologist from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, holds a threatened pearl darter fish, which haven't lived in the Pearl River system for 50 years, as they are released in the Strong River, a tributary of the Pearl River, in Pinola, Monday, July 31, 2023. Wildlife experts say a number of pollution and habitat problems likely contributed to the disappearance of pearl darter from the Pearl River system.

 Gerald Herbert

A species of tiny fish that once flourished in a river running hundreds of miles from central Mississippi into southeastern Louisiana is being reintroduced to the Pearl River after disappearing 50 years ago.

