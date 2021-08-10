As businesses and schools continue to navigate the uncertain waters of the pandemic, decisions must be made about in-person classes and workforce training versus the online method. Two of the state’s major universities, the University of Mississippi (Ole Miss) and the University of Southern Mississippi (USM), at press time are planning a return to in-person classes. On the business side, Entergy and C Spire will continue online training for employees.
Ole Miss spokesperson Rod Guajardo said, “The growing adoption and distribution of multiple, effective and widely available vaccines against the COVID-19 virus has enabled the University of Mississippi to plan for a full resumption of in-person classes for Fall 2021 and the return of our campus to pre-COVID-19 operations.
“We worked closely with the State Department of Health and the Institutions of Higher Learning (IHL) to acquire doses to administer to our employees and students who wanted to be vaccinated at sites across campus managed by the university’s School of Pharmacy. At the start of the fall semester, the university will offer additional opportunities for students, faculty and staff to receive the vaccine on campus if they choose to do so.”
Dr. Amy Chasteen, executive vice provost for academic affairs at USM, says the university is excited for a return to a primarily on-campus experience for students. “USM offers a variety of course formats to its diverse student body to meet their needs for the best learning environment for them,” she said. “The majority of fall classes will be delivered in-person, and USM will also continue to offer a variety of online courses, as it did before the pandemic.”
Masks are currently required in classrooms, and vaccinations are encouraged and available on the Hattiesburg campus, Chasteen added.
The Oxford and regional Ole Miss campuses do not require the vaccine and have not asked the IHL for a vaccine requirement, Guajardo said. “Additionally, we are not aware of any current plans for the IHL to create such a requirement for the university system. We continue to educate the campus community about the effectiveness and availability of vaccines.”
Chasteen says the exclusively online experience was challenging for many students, as they did not have the same opportunities to connect with peers and experience the traditional academic environment. “Like faculty, however, they adapted well. Although some do not prefer online learning, overall grade averages did not drop and students found ways to make use of our services through Zoom and other technology.”
USM President Rodney D. Bennett issued a statement to faculty and students saying the University will continue to monitor developments regarding COVID-19 and related variants. “The health and safety of our students, faculty, and staff remains our top priority. We are aware of multiple perspectives, sensitivities, and questions about health protocols for the fall semester, and we are working diligently to finalize comprehensive protocols that will best position us for a productive in-person semester.”
Entergy Human Resources Senior Manager Schuyler Jarrow explains that during the pandemic, Entergy was able to convert all of its enterprise soft skills training to a virtual format. “Prior to the pandemic, the majority of this training was conducted face to face. However, given the nature of the pandemic and the need for employees to continue to develop themselves, our instructors and third party vendors immediately worked to convert 100 percent of our training to an online format,” he said. “This was inclusive of more than 50 courses that span the areas of leadership, conflict resolution, communication skills, project management, Microsoft training and much more.”
Asked how employees accepted the changes, he said, “Early on in the pandemic, employees were trying to get used to the new normal. They were juggling their family lives, homeschooling children and settling in to learn how to work remotely from home. As such, there was not a lot of engagement from employees in development opportunities early in the pandemic.”
However, once employees started to settle in and get a normal rhythm, Jarrow added, Entergy began to see more engagement as well as participation in online learning opportunities. “Feedback was very positive. Our vision is to continue offering online training to employees, while slowly beginning to offer in-person instructor-led training for those who prefer this method.”
C Spire, as innovators in the tech space, was looking for ways to incorporate technology in all processes, including training, several years before COVID-19 forced employers to think differently about training team members.
“We started building e-Learning courses and housing them in our online learning management system for all employees to access,” says spokesman Dave Miller. “Some courses are specific to job roles, while others might be on-demand soft-skills training. The e-Learning courses allow us to deliver a consistent training experience no matter the team member’s location or schedule, and with our online training portal we can easily scale the number of employees we train at one time. It also allows us to track completion, which is especially helpful with compliance requirements.”
Around four years ago, C Spire developed content and a process for offering live, virtual sessions as part of employee orientation. “For C Spire, the pandemic was a pivot, not a closure. We provide essential services, such as business and home internet, cloud services, and wireless access to customers. Not delivering those services was not an option,” Miller said. “As workers abruptly transitioned to remote work, we provided online classes on COVID-19 safety, remote work best practices, managing remote teams, and cyber security in work-from-home settings.”
As businesses were forced to close, the C Spire Training Department delivered virtual live job-readiness training and a series of recorded courses to help teach these employees how to perform in their new, temporary positions.
“Training was an important way to communicate to our employees and help them stay engaged with work during a global crisis. Our learning platform was already known and utilized by our team members, so there was some comfort in using a familiar system during such uncertain times. As the COVID-19 restrictions kept being extended, we recognized early on that any workforce training would, for an undetermined time, need to be conducted virtually,” Miller said.
“The Training Department demonstrated rapid flexibility when adapting training to an online format. In the near-term, we will continue to have virtual training as an option for employees. As we consider what that looks like for the future, we do expect a mix of in-person and virtual events.”