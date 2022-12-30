INFINITY Science Center inspires, engages and amazes individuals of all ages. The center has proven resilience time and time again, particularly after reopening due to the Covid-19 pandemic. In 2001, a group of visionaries came together and formed a nonprofit foundation with the goal of raising funds to create a science center that would house most of Stennis Space Center's StenniSphere's mission and serve as a regional focal point for science research and science education.
The dream endured through the destruction of Hurricane Katrina mainly because the Mississippi's Governor's Commission on Recovery, Rebuilding, and Renewal declared that INFINITY Science Center was “critical to the recovery of the Ms Gulf Coast” and planning resumed. Dedicated in 2012, the 70,000 square foot facility features an education wing with classrooms and labs, indoor and outdoor artifacts, earth and space exhibit galleries, live and virtual programming and demonstrations, and a team of dedicated professionals.
INFINITY currently employs 14 people and is operating almost 100% with only about 60% of the needed staff.
The center consistently receives high rankings providing, exceptional customer service, a clean, safe and inviting environment, an engaging and informative experience, knowledge and veteran staff members and educators, and a diverse and massive array of programming and offerings.
