INFINITY Science Center

INFINITY Science Center inspires, engages and amazes individuals of all ages. The center has proven resilience time and time again, particularly after reopening due to the Covid-19 pandemic. In 2001, a group of visionaries came together and formed a nonprofit foundation with the goal of raising funds to create a science center that would house most of Stennis Space Center's StenniSphere's mission and serve as a regional focal point for science research and science education.

