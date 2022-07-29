HII’s Ingalls Shipbuilding in Pascagoula, the largest manufacturing employer in Mississippi, currently has more than 11,300 people on staff, including union-represented craftsmen and women, engineers, planners, supply chain specialists, business management and program management professionals.
The company’s weekly payroll of $14 million has a tremendous economic benefit to the region.
HII announced July 6 that the Ingalls Shipbuilding division plans to hire more than 2,000 full-time shipbuilders as part of its future workforce plans.
“The new shipbuilders will join a skilled workforce that delivers critical capabilities to HII’s national security customers, including amphibious warships, destroyers, and national security cutters,” the company said in a press release. “Ingalls Shipbuilding is located on an 800-acre facility, having recently completed a state-of-the-art upgrade that includes covered workspaces to keep shipbuilders dry and cool.”
Ingalls President Kari Wilkinson said with a shipbuilding legacy of nearly 84 years, Ingalls offers careers dedicated to a service mission — building ships that protect and defend our freedoms.
“We are excited to be adding new members to our team and to be providing a variety of stable career opportunities to our community,” Wilkinson said.
Ingalls’ talent acquisition team hosted a hiring event July 9 at the Ingalls Maritime Training Academy located on Jerry St. Pé Highway. Ingalls will be hiring pipefitters, pipe welders, structural welders and ship fitters. It is seeking applicants for entry-level opportunities. The company said their competitive starting wages, benefits, 12 paid holidays annually and opportunities for advancement make Ingalls a great place to work.
“With over 500 different jobs, there is no limit to what you can do at Ingalls,” said Susan Jacobs, vice president of human resources and administration. “Shipbuilding is hard work, but we strive to make sure our shipbuilders have the tools and conveniences they need to do the hard work well.”
Attracting new workers is a top priority for Ingalls, said HII’s Ingalls Shipbuilding spokesperson Kimberly Aguillard.
“We go through great strides to ensure we find and train the talent we need to meet the security requirements of our customers,” Aguillard said. “Our company is committed to delivering capabilities of exceptional quality and safety to our customers, and to the safety, health, welfare and development of our employees.”
Aguillard said as the composition and expectations of their employees change, so do their investments needed in workforce development.
“Ingalls is investing in teaching and developing our people,” she said. “Since 2011, approximately $800 million has been invested in physical plant and infrastructure. "These investments maintain key capabilities, improve efficiency and reduce cost for our customers. We provide hydration stations, an employee bus system to make getting to and from the jobsite a little easier and we have expanded meal choices in the shipyard, including a Chick-Fil-A.”
Ingalls Shipbuilding is considered a part of the critical infrastructure for the nation and was able to continue operations during the COVID-19 pandemic. Aguillard said throughout the pandemic, they made decisions that focused on the safety and well-being of their employees, as well as fulfilling commitments to their customers.
“The health and safety of our employees remained top priority during the COVID-19 pandemic, even as we continued our important work to support the nation’s defense industry,” she said. “To manage our response, Ingalls put in place a number of policies and procedures to mitigate the exposure to and spread of COVID-19 in accordance with guidelines provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other state and local government health agencies. We provided our shipbuilders with the resources they needed to stay safe and healthy while also continuing to support our customers, suppliers and communities.”
Ingalls believes that workforce development programs are critical to the future of shipbuilding and has several no-cost training initiatives underway. Aguillard said they want their workforce to have long, rewarding careers building ships.
“Our partnerships with high schools and community colleges across the region also provide training to local students, and expose them to exciting career opportunities,” she said. “We are constantly evaluating and enhancing the employee experience so that we are able to attract the talent we need to build ships that protect and defend our nation. In 2020, Ingalls opened its new human resources building which has allowed for process improvements, increased efficiencies and greater resource utilization.”
Aguillard said they are committed to providing their employees with the training, tools and skills needed to start a career and build a successful life. Ingalls actively recruits from all over the Mississippi Gulf Coast and surrounding areas including Louisiana and parts of Florida. A high percentage of their workforce travels over 40 miles one-way to be a part of the Ingalls Shipbuilding team.
Aguillard said they are committed to maintaining and strengthening a diverse and inclusive workforce, and there are many career opportunities within the shipyard for women. She said understanding diversity, equity and inclusion is at the core of what makes Ingalls Shipbuilding great.
“We gain a key competitive advantage by building a community that values contributions and perspectives from a variety of backgrounds, skills, and experiences,” she said. “We work closely with community partners such as Women in Construction, to ensure all women have access to our jobs and the opportunity to gain skills that are valuable within the shipyard.”
For more information about jobs at the shipyard, visit buildyourcareer.com.
