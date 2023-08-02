Ingalls Shipbuilding in Pascagoula has been awarded a contract to build six Arleigh Burke-class destroyers for the U.S. Navy.
The fixed-price incentive, multi-year procurement contract also includes options for additional destroyers and for engineering, design and post-delivery efforts, HII Corp., the owner of the shipyard, announced Tuesday. Officials did not disclose the cumulative dollar amount of the contract, citing “potential competitions for the option ships.”
“It is a privilege for our shipbuilders to build these ships in service of our Navy,” Ingalls Shipbuilding President Kari Wilkinson said. “We look forward to the years of stability that this award provides and the opportunity to continue working with our industry partners on this important class of ships.”
The shipyard has built 35 of the guided-missile destroyers since 1980. There are several variants, or flights, of the class, including Flights I, IA, II, IIA and III. Shipyard employees built the first Flight III ship, the Jack H. Lucas (DDG 125), over a four-year period and delivered it to naval officials in June.
Four additional Flight III destroyers are currently under construction at the shipyard, including the Ted Stevens (DDG 128), which is set to be christened this month; the Jeremiah Denton (DDG 129); the George M. Neal (DDG 131); and the Sam Nunn (DDG 133).
The contract for those ships, plus an additional Arleigh Burke-class destroyer, was awarded in 2018 and was worth $5.1 billion. With rising construction costs, the destroyers now cost about $2.8 billion each, according to a 2023 Congressional Research Service report.
Each destroyer is more than 500 feet long and weighs about 9,300 tons. They have crews of about 350 sailors and, with four gas turbine engines, can reach maximum speeds of more than 30 knots.
According to HII Corp. officials, the ships are “highly capable, multi-mission ships” that can “conduct a variety of operations, from peacetime presence and crisis management to sea control and power projection.” Officials called them the “backbone of the U.S. surface fleet, capable of fighting multiple air, surface and subsurface threats simultaneously.”
HII Corp., formerly known as Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc., is the nation’s largest military shipbuilder. The corporation also owns Newport News Shipbuilding in Virginia, which is the exclusive designer, builder and refueler of the nation’s aircraft carrier fleet.
The Pascagoula shipyard, established in 1938, is the state’s second-largest private employer, with more than 11,000 employees. It is also the largest manufacturing employer in the state and a major contributor to the economic growth of Alabama. It is the largest supplier of U.S. Navy surface combatants.
In addition to guided-missile destroyers, the shipyard also builds, among other vessels, the Navy’s San Antonio-class amphibious assault ships and the U.S. Coast Guard’s National Security Cutter ships.
