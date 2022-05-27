Mississippi’s innovative new program to match employees with employers is like a dating app but for today’s workforce environment.
Here’s how it works: An individual creates a private profile by taking an online 10-minute quiz with multiple-choice answers that reveal traits and behaviors such as being a good listener or detail oriented. The quiz, called the PATH Assessment, predicts an individual’s probability of a successful career in a number of job roles, and instantly shares that info with the individual.
Participating employers subscribe to the program to get leads on profiles that match up with job openings. Prospective candidates are notified of matches and if they decide to accept, their name is sent to the employer. If they decide not to accept, their info remains private.
The program announced in April by Gov. Tate Reeves and Ryan Miller, Accelerate MS executive director, is a partnership between Accelerate MS, the state’s newly created lead office for workforce development, and GoodJob Software of Birmingham.
“Job searching is not fun,” said Stephen Johnston, CEO of GoodJob and former CEO of Mississippi-based tech company SmartSynch. “We want to have one central place where you can create a profile and let technology do the work for you.”
The program helps employers “quickly identify people that can be successful, hire them faster and retain them longer because the program is finding people who are great matches,” he said.
The profile-building software is based on the PATH Assessment developed at Harvard in 1982 and refined by GoodJob for the Mississippi program. The PATH Assessment measures an individual’s purpose, approach, thinking and habits with questions about qualities and capabilities such as organizational skills, information gathering and honesty.
“We took the science behind it and made it relevant for today’s working population,” said Johnston.
The software provides “deep matching of jobs and candidates,” according to the company, and is more effective than the standard practice of hiring someone based only on skills and qualifications. GoodJob says its software’s machine-learning algorithm is based on psychological data that removes implicit bias and identifies candidates who will be most successful in the new job.
“After taking the test, you have a profile in the Accelerate MS Marketplace and now the system is out there working for you to find opportunities where you can be most successful and lead to having a better career,” Johnston said.
GoodJob says it also simplifies the hiring process for employers and helps applicants choose a job, education or career field that is a good fit. “It’s all about helping Mississippi maximize career opportunities and expand the pool of people available to go to work,” he said. “We can match them to job opportunities with those traits and behaviors. It’s a different way to identify and hire people.”
Johnston said more than a dozen employers are signing on to program, including Nissan and Stripling Equipment and other large employers. North Mississippi Health Services based in Tupelo has been using the PATH software for several months to hire health care workers.
Johnston said the state and GoodJob are working with community colleges, veterans groups and other organizations to help people find job opportunities through the new program.
He said one of the most powerful features is the system works 24/7 every day so if someone with a profile isn’t looking for a job today, they are always in the mix. “You may not be looking for a job today but maybe this will elevate your career and you don’t even know what’s possible.”
Johnston praised Mississippi for taking such an innovative approach to solving its workforce issues by embracing technology and creating the Accelerate MS job marketplace where employers can find people willing to work, whether they are in Mississippi or want to live or work in the state.
“Accelerate MS is a new organization and what they are trying to do is take action. They have listened to employers who need more workers and to be able to identify and place them,” he said. “It’s also a way for college graduates to be connected to Mississippi employers before out of state employers can recruit them. I’m not aware of another program like this in the country.”