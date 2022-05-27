While consumers looking to buy homes and cars face higher payments as interest rates rise, the banking industry is hoping to improve profitability after years of lower margins due to record-low interest rates.
The low interest rates have become a double edged sword: While it helped grow the economy by encouraging loans and spending, the rates also served as fuel for inflation.
To curb the overheating economy, the Federal Reserve has raised a key interest rate and promises to continue raising in an effort to cool the economy.
And those higher rates could benefit banks. It's not guaranteed, however.
"The Fed’s actions could have a positive impact on bank profitability and could be expected in normal economic conditions," said Gordon Fellows, president of the Mississippi Bankers Association. "But there are many layers of economic challenges that could limit the potential positive impact on profitability. For example, if the Fed and Congress are not able to bring inflation under control soon, or if we are faced with a recession, which I hope the Fed will be able to avoid, either of these challenges could weigh down any positive impact on profitability."
Bank profitability and interest are linked, with banks typically benefiting from higher interest rates. When interest rates are higher, banks make more money by taking advantage of the difference between the interest its pay to customers and the interest it can earn by investing.
Interest rates are a bank's best friend. When rates fall, banks lower the interest they pay for deposits but keep the rates they charge to borrowers high for as long as they can. But when interest rates rise, banks raise their loan rates to borrowers but keep the interest rate they pay for deposits low for as long as they can.
That interest rate spread is what powers a bank's profit.
But with the economy in its current state — high inflation, high gas prices, a falling stock market, international conflicts, etc., nothing is certain.
"In a more static economic environment, you’d expect an increase in profitability, but we’re in a really dynamic environment and that makes it more difficult to project," Fellows cautioned.
Indeed if a recession occurs, all bets are off.
Bank lending tends to decline in a recession, since most companies don’t want to take the risk of increasing their debt burden during uncertain times. Additionally, credit quality of existing loans also worsens as demand for capital and consumer goods falls. The most recent recession confirms the impact.
Bo Collins, the president and CEO of BNA Bank in New Albany said the interest rate environment of recent years has been the lowest in his 40 years in the banking industry.
"When they were so low with the Fed Funds rate and prime rate, people could afford the higher priced homes and the higher priced cars because you're looking at at 3%, 3.5% rate, and the payments are so much better than being twice that of course," he said. "People were able to spend more. Rising rates will slow that down some, but we're still in a relatively low-rate environment."
But as the rates rise, Collins said certain investors, like those who have CDs and savings accounts, will see a higher return, albeit slowly.
As for bank profitability, Collins admits the rising rates will help that as well.
"The interest rate spread is the No. 1 thing in the industry in how profitable a bank will be," he said. "It's the difference between what they can charge and what they pay to attract deposits. The industry has been seeing shrinking spreads for the past few years ... I think banks have seen that downward trend in the spread bottom out and it appears to be on an upward cycle.
"Quite honestly, banks will be lower to raise their deposit rates versus their loan rates. I think banks are hoping to rebuild on their spread from what we've seen, but be assured the rates on deposits will go up."
Better bank profitability may not be the only potential positive out of the rising interest rates, the MBA's Fellows said.
He thinks a potential byproduct could be new banks being formed out of the opportunity.
"We’ve been in a low-interest rate and ever-increasing regulatory environment since 2008, and that has contributed to a historically low number of new bank formations," he said. "In 2007 the Fed Fund rate was around 5-5.25% for most of the year, and there were nearly 200 new banks formed in America that year. By the end of 2008, the Fed Fund rate was down to about 0.25% and stayed at less than 1% until 2017.
"And at the same time Congress enacted Dodd-Frank, which created a lot of regulatory changes that added new pressures as rates went down. Over this time period, the number of new banks created in the country fell to nearly zero annually. In Mississippi, we haven’t had a new bank chartered since 2007, so it would be nice to see some new market entrants formed. Hopefully the rising rate environment helps spur that, but regulatory costs will remain a challenge to new bank formation even as rates go up."