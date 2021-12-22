The Mississippi Heritage Trust has released the 2021 list of the Ten Most Endangered Historic Places. They are spread across the state and include a zoo, a drug store, a theater and a whole town. Some of them are still in use while others languish in disrepair. The mission of the Heritage Trust is to save and renew places meaningful to Mississippians and their history. This year's list is the thirteenth in the series.
“We should all care about these places because they tie stories to the communities in a wonderful way,” says the Trust's Executive Director Lolly Rash, “and we want to keep these places in our lives. Sometimes putting a place on the list is a wake up call.”
The Barq's Root Beer birthplace in Biloxi is already benefitting from being on the list. Bill Raymond, Biloxi's historical administrator, said, “Since the list came out, the Barq’s building on Keller Avenue has changed ownership. The new owner has embarked on an adaptive reuse project to save the building and turn it into a residence.”
He says the stabilization phase is currently underway, and once it's secure, the restoration work can begin. “I would expect the project to take six to eight months to complete.”
Of the Top Ten Places, Rash says the Dumas Drug Store in Natchez may be the most vulnerable. “It has multiple owners and the heirs have not stepped forward to secure it,” she said. “Also, the 900 Block of Lynch Street in Jackson because again there are multiple owners and it's not just one building. The entire block needs a redevelopment plan because the buildings share walls.”
Some of the places are privately owned. The Oakland Chapel and Cemetery at Alcorn State University is owned by the state. The Triangle Cultural Center in Yazoo City is owned by the city. Owners have limited resources and various priorities, Rash points out. “The citizens have stepped forward in Yazoo City,” she said. “The mayor and council see the importance of this facility too and are thinking proactively.”
The Alcorn Chapel is a national landmark and tells the story of early days of that area. “There are issues related to deferred maintenance,” Rash said. “A representative from Alcorn contacted us and we hope to give them additional tools.”
A major tool for all owners are the tax credits available for renovation. Owners can qualify for a 25 percent credit from the state and 10 percent from the federal government. Once completed, the place has to be revenue generating, but Rash says it's not that hard to qualify. “Some developers are creative, such as Roger Smith with the Temple Theater in Meridian. I value the way he's going about it.”
Eupora architect Belinda Stewart has worked, and continues to work, with several of the Trust's Most Endangered projects. “They do a wonderful job recognizing these structures and garnering attention to help bring support and funding to the restoration process,” she said. “Because of them, Mississippi has been able to continue preserving some of our most valuable historic structures. These structures represent the stories of our history and restoring the structures helps keep these stories alive.”
However, Stewart acknowledges that endangered properties often have multiple challenges. “These could include ownership issues, location, degree of deterioration, financial challenges and more. Publicly owned historic properties often have to compete with basic infrastructure and other challenges for funding,” she said. “Fortunately, there are financial incentives and funding assistance programs available to help. Federal and State historic tax credits, sometimes paired with other fundraising efforts and incentives, have helped provide the financial viability for many historic preservation projects in Mississippi.” Stewart adds that identifying a sustainable use for the structure is important. “There are many wonderful examples of structures that have been rehabilitated to provide functions that are different from their original intent, while keeping the original historic character.”
Belinda Stewart Architects was instrumental in restoring the Amzie Moore House Museum in Cleveland, which was on the 2011 Most Endangered List. “It's an excellent example of an endangered property that has been restored, providing a public museum space which has brought attention and life to a once vibrant neighborhood on the edge of Cleveland's downtown,” Stewart said. “The property was restored by Bolivar County, with the help of Delta State University, to provide a museum honoring and telling the transformative story of Amzie Moore and civil rights history in the area.”
Rash says the Jackson Zoo needs a neighborhood revitalization. “There are people who want the zoo moved to a different location, but we don't think the one good thing in a neighborhood should be taken out. There was a lot of debate among the jurors on this one.”
The town of Fort Adams is another interesting place on the list. Located on the Mississippi River, the fort was established in 1698 when missionaries came to convert the native tribes. The fort was tied to the development of the U.S “It's not widely known but the buildings tell a fascinating tale,” Rash said.
Through the years, the small town was affected by the shifting river and frequent flooding and the encroaching forest.
Among the incredible success stories Rash likes to tell is the saving of the old Hattiesburg High School that was just a shell for many years. “The town would not let it go and now it's apartments for seniors.”
Anyone wanting to help save an endangered place should reach out to decision makers and elected officials, Rash says. “Raise your voice and love these places in your town. People won't tell you about the Wal-Mart on the edge of their town, but they will point with pride to historic places.”
Mississippi Heritage Trust
2021 Ten Most Endangered Historic Places
» 900 block, John R. Lynch Street, Jackson
» Oakland Chapel and Oakland College Cemetery, Alcorn
» Barq's Root Beer Birthplace, Biloxi
» Dumas Drug Store, Natchez
» Jackson Zoo, Jackson
» Temple Theater, Meridian
» Broadmoor Store, Gulfport
» Unita Blackwell House, Mayersville
» Triangle Cultural Center, Yazoo City
» Town of Fort Adams