The bears are growling on Wall Street.
Investors have not had a lot to be happy about in 2022, as they've seen their portfolios take some significant hits.
As of Wednesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is more than 14.4% below its most recent high, while the S&P 500 index is down more than 18% from its high at the start of the year. The Nasdaq is already in a bear market, down 29% from its peak on Nov. 19.
It would be quite understandable to want to get out of the market, but investment professionals say it's no time to panic.
Scott Reed, CEO of Hardy Reed, a registered investment advisory firm in Tupelo, agrees.
"The highlights a few weeks ago everywhere I was was that we haven't had as bad a start to the equity markets since 1939," he said. "Technically that's true. Two years ago we had a 34% decline in March but we managed to rally back by the end of April."
Reed said the stock market has always been cyclical — there will be ups and downs, but for the most part, the highs have outweighed the lows.
Global investment and advisory financial services firm Guggenheim said since 1946, there had been 84 declines of the S&P 500 of 5% to 10%, which works out to more than one a year. CNBC noted that the market usually bounces back fast from these modest declines, with the average time to recover from those losses taking one month.
Steeper declines do happen. Declines of the S&P 500 of 10%-20% have happened 29 times — about once every 2.5 years since 1946. Declines of 20%-40% have happened nine times (about once every 8.5 years) and drops of 40% or more have happened three times (every 25 years).
Reed said drawdowns of the stock market as a whole happen all the time and and are to be expected, but he does admit the current down market is a bit different than most.
"It's very rare to see bonds performing worse than equities, which is a little unusual in a down market. You expect them to perform worse in a up market but you expect them to be the ballast in a down market and help your portfolio but it's not because of interest rates," he said. "When you have to re-price bonds in a rising interest rate market every day you're just repricing lower pricing and negative returns. To have this inflation at the same time and all this going on in the equity markets is a bit unusual, but this looks like pretty normal market cycles in general."
Bond markets have helped out in the second quarter so far, as they should, Reed noted, and value stocks have started performing better than growth stocks.
"In general, that's what happens over long periods of time, but growth stocks has been been where everything has been the last six years or so, and so we have seen some normalcy in stock market returns," he said. "International stocks are doing better and international value stocks were actually positive for the first quarter. So there are just certain things look normal, but we've also had abnormal markets the last four years because large-cap growth stocks have banged it out of the park."
The market fluctuation comes as no surprise to Reed, who has seen many over his long career.
For long-term investors, there is light at the end of the tunnel: Over time, large pullbacks of 20%-40% typically last about 14 months.
Said CNBC, "Another way to slice the data is this: When dividends are factored in, the S&P has risen 72% of the time year-over-year since 1926. That means roughly one out of every four years the market is down. It can (and does) put together strings of down years.
"But that is not the norm. In fact, the opposite is true. More than half the time (57%), the S&P posts gains of 10% or more."
The best protection against rising inflation is to invest in the equity market, Reed said.
As a rule of thumb, an investment mixture should be based according to one's risk tolerance, and to rebalance a portfolio to buy low and sell high.
With the market down, "now's the time to buy," Reed said. "I still think equities offer the best fight against inflation. Inflation is certainly here, and maybe it will level off. And if it's at a higher rate, you have to look at the bond market and maybe invest in some longer-term bonds to give you a guaranteed return. We're not there yet because we're not done with inflation yet."
And while the markets have acted relatively poorly to the Fed's announcements of raising interest rates, Reed said the markets discount information to the worst-case scenario immediately.
"So when the Fed said it planned to raise interest rates probably seven times at half a percent a shot which is 3.5% on the Fed rate — and that's a lot — they discount that immediately in the market and what happens is that if it comes up at that or less, then even though it might appear to be bad news, it's less bad news than what people feared, and that becomes good news, and the market rallies," Reed said.
Investors shouldn't sell out of down markets like this because the markets are so efficient that they have already discounted the prices that investors are selling to avoid.
Some investors are selling out of the market because they're scared, but Reed advises against it .
"Timing the market has never been a good investment plan," he said. "And by the time you're ready to sell out of the market, it's probably too late. Can you get lucky every now and then? Yes. Sticking with a portfolio is hard because the market is just begging you to do the wrong thing.
"Warren Buffet said the only unforgivable thing is a permanent loss of principle. By that he means that if you owned $10,000 in stocks and it drops to $7,000, you know it's going to go back up and go higher than $10,000 because the stock market averages an increase of 10% a year over time. So if you sell at $7,000, that $3,000 never had a chance to rebound and it's a permanent loss of principle. So as frustrating it is — I don't like a down market either — but it should be expected and it's something you knew when you got in this thing. So ride it out and stay the course."