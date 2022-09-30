Internal Revenue Service taxes forms are seen on Feb. 13, 2019. The flagship climate change and health care bill passed by Democrats and soon to be signed by President Biden will have U.S. taxpayers one step closer to a government-operated electronic free-file tax return system.
As the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season activity picks up after a slow start, there’s no time like the present to review plans to protect important tax-related information. But even if you haven’t put things in order, the Internal Revenue Service offers information to help individuals, businesses and organizations deal with the aftermath of hurricanes and other disasters such as tropical storms, tornadoes, straight-line winds and flooding.
The first step the IRS suggests is to secure key documents and make copies of them. Taxpayers are advised to place original documents such as tax returns, birth certificates, deeds, titles and insurance policies inside waterproof containers and store them in a secure space. Duplicates of these documents should be kept with a trusted person outside the area where the taxpayer is located, offering extra precautions against loss.
Another option to make sure your documents are secure and easily portable is to scan them for backup storage on electronic media such as a flash drive or external hard drive.
Taxpayers also should document their personal valuables and business equipment. The IRS says that current photos or videos of a home or business's contents can prove valuable in supporting claims for insurance or tax benefits after a disaster. All property, especially those expensive and high-value items, should be recorded.
The IRS disaster-loss workbooks in Publication 584 can help individuals and businesses compile lists of belongings or business equipment. Publication 584 is a workbook designed to help you figure your loss on business and income-producing property in the event of a disaster, casualty or theft. It contains schedules to help figure the loss to your office furniture and fixtures, information systems, motor vehicles, office supplies, buildings and equipment.
The IRS also advises employers who use payroll service providers to ask the provider if it has a fiduciary bond in place. The bond could protect the employer in the event of default by the payroll service provider.
After a disaster, you may be required to reconstruct your records for tax purposes, to get federal assistance or reimbursement from insurance companies. Those who have lost some or all their records during a disaster can visit IRS's Reconstructing Records webpage as one of their first steps.
After FEMA issues a disaster declaration, the IRS says it may postpone certain tax-filing and tax-payment deadlines for taxpayers who live or have a business in the disaster area. The IRS automatically identifies taxpayers located in the covered disaster area and applies filing and payment relief to them, so taxpayers are not required to contact the IRS. Those impacted by a disaster who have tax-related questions can contact the IRS at (866) 562-5227 to speak with a specialist trained to handle disaster-related issues.
Taxpayers who do not reside in a covered disaster area but suffered impact from a disaster should also call (866) 562-5227 to find out if they qualify for disaster tax relief and to discuss other available options.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.