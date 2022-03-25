The discussion about whether COVID-19 is an occupational disease or a “disease of life” has been a hot topic in the workers’ compensation insurance industry.
“Some states mandated that workers’ comp cover COVID-related claims, and others did not,” said Kelli Bondy Troutman, senior vice president, LUBA Workers’ Comp, a regional casualty insurance company providing workers' compensation coverage in Mississippi, Louisiana, Alabama, Arkansas, Tennessee, Oklahoma and Florida.
“Mississippi did not. Workers’ comp laws generally compensate workers for ‘occupational diseases’ that arise in the course of employment, but some states exclude ‘ordinary diseases of life’ from this category (i.e., the flu or the common cold).”
Most Mississippi businesses went to great lengths to help protect workers from COVID-19 exposure by increasing sanitation, allowing people to work remotely when possible, doing temperature and symptom tests, installing protections such as plexiglass barriers, and reconfiguring workplaces to have more social distancing.
Troutman said the COVID-19 response has been a continuation of employers continuing to place a priority on workplace safety and protecting their employees’ health.
“We see the majority of our policyholders taking advantage of our loss prevention services, which include free safety consultations,” Troutman said. “Safer habits in the workplace translate to fewer injuries, which means that our policyholders ultimately pay lower premiums.”
LUBA considers it important to keep up with trends in workplace accidents. Looking back over 2020, the company observed that the severity and costs associated with hand and finger injuries are increasing.
“Historically, hand injuries and associated costs have not been alarming; however, we are seeing injuries becoming costlier due to the introduction of more automated machinery, coupled with developments in modern medicine,” Troutman said. “Medical providers now have the ability to go to greater lengths to repair hand and finger injuries. Powerful hospital-administered antibiotics are used to treat infections. Skin grafts can be utilized, and specialty surgeons can treat and repair nerve and tendon damage. The development of these technologies has meant better wound care treatments, but can also mean more invasive procedures.”
When LUBA took a closer look at eight claims involving hands and fingers, eight accidents had a combined cost of $1.2 million, with an average claim cost of $150,000 per accident. Troutman recommends to learn more about how to prevent these and other types of accidents, schedule a loss control visit with an experienced LUBA Loss Control Consultant.
“We are familiar with the industries, equipment and injuries,” Troutman said. “Based on our experience with similar operations, we can point out where an accident is likely to occur and make recommendations on how to prevent it. Machine guarding, lockout/tagout procedures, and personal protective equipment are tools available to prevent devastating and expensive injuries.”
The trend towards more gig workers and people working from home experienced tremendous growth during the pandemic. Employees working from home are still covered under workers’ comp, so that has not reduced their employer’s coverage, said
Russell Michiels, assistant vice president and claims manager, LUBA Workers’ Comp.
“But when it comes to gig workers, there is a lack of state regulations to clearly classify worker status, which ultimately determines eligibility for workers’ comp,” Michiels said. “You will see some states starting to craft bills around this topic in an attempt to provide clarity.”
Michiels said COVID-19 has shown policymakers the true size of the gig economy for the first time, and it has become apparent that many of these workers are responsible for essential jobs during the pandemic.
Researchers published an analysis in 2016 of what they referred to as “alternative work arrangements.” Michiels said that term is more informative than “gig” because it adds more context to what has been going on in the American workforce since the 1980s.
“The term covers on-call work, temporary agencies, and independent contractors,” he said. “American employers, for decades, have been adopting strategies to shed themselves of employees with benefits and other overhead costs."
Michiels said that between 2005 and 2015, researchers found that the percentage of women who were employed in any alternative work arrangement almost doubled — 8.9% to 17% — and the numbers for men rose to 14.7% from the previous 12.3%.
"Today, 1 out of 10 work injuries happen without the worker being covered by workers’ compensation at the time of injury. Some 90,000 lost-time compensable injuries may be lost to the system each year. The workers’ compensation landscape continues to monitor the gig economy and explore coverage options,” he said.
Several state legislatures and agencies have considered whether certain nontraditional workers should be employees or independent contractors.
“One thing for sure is the gig economy will continue to be a game-changer for years to come,” Michiels said. “Enterprises will continue to need to adjust their operations to accommodate the new innovations and regulations, and gig economy workers will need to prepare to quickly pivot to line up with new regulations and to seek out opportunities that will offer meaningful benefits.”
Telehealth also became more popular due to COVID-19. But, Michiels said, in their experience, that trend has not continued in a widespread way. Injured workers typically have physical injuries that can be difficult to treat without an in-person visit with a physician.
“However, the use of telemedicine is on the rise in healthcare, so it’s likely that it will find its place in the treatment of workers’ comp patients at some point,” Michiels said.