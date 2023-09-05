Anat Sultan-Dadon, the consul general of Israel to the southeastern U.S., recently visited Mississippi.
The official diplomatic trip was aimed at fostering closer ties between Israel and Mississippi and exploring avenues for expanding economic, academic and political collaboration.
The Mississippi Development Authority was an invaluable partner in arranging many program components, according to the consul general’s office.
During her visit, Sultan-Dadon toured the Gulf Coast, where she gained insights about the state’s growing blue economy. She was introduced to the region’s maritime industries, sustainability initiatives and coastal conservation efforts.
The consul general also visited the University of Southern Mississippi’s Trent Lott National Center. Her office said she was impressed by its dedication to research, international relations and policy development.
During a trip to Jackson, she met with economic developers, elected officials and academic leaders. Sultan-Dadon visited sites like Jackson State University, the University of Mississippi Medical Center, and the state history and civil rights museums.
She also met with Gov. Tate Reeves, where she was presented with a special proclamation marking Israel’s 75th anniversary of independence.
“It was my pleasure to welcome Israeli Consul General Anat Sultan-Dadon to Mississippi,” Reeves said. “I enjoyed discussing economic development and how we can further improve the lives of our citizens. For 75 years, our countries have worked together as close allies, and I look forward to making Mississippi’s partnership with Israel even stronger over the coming years.”
Sultan-Dadon said the visit “reaffirmed the warmth and enthusiasm that characterize the relations between Israel and Mississippi.”
“The shared commitment to progress and partnership is truly inspiring,” Sultan-Dadon said. “As we celebrate Israel’s 75th independence and 75 years of robust relations between Israel and the United States, we look forward to further strengthening the bonds that unite us and exploring new avenues for mutually beneficial collaboration.”
