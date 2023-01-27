J.D. Cooley is a member of Butler Snow's Business Services group and focuses his practice on a range of corporate, real estate and construction matters. He clerked for the Honorable James E. Graves Jr. of the United State Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit from 2015-2016.
He completed his undergraduate education at Mississippi State University and earned his Juris Doctor from Mississippi College School of Law. He is admitted to the Mississippi State Bar, the Fifth College School of Law. He is admitted to the Mississippi State Bar, the Fifth Circuit for the U.S. Court of Appeals, and the Northern and Southern Districts of Mississippi for the U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Cooley is a member of the Capital Area Bar Association, the American Bar Association, Jackson Young Lawyers, and the Magnolia Bar.
He served as clerkship from 2015-2016 for Honorable James Graves Jr., U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit, 2021-2022 Best Lawyers in America Ones to Watch in Litigation, Construction, Mergers and Acquisitions, Real Estate Law, 2016 graduate of Leadership Greater Jackson, Managing Editor of Mississippi College Law Review, and 2021 Mississippi Business Journal Top 40 Under 40 Finalist.
He enjoys spending time with his wife and family. He loves traveling, cooking, reading biographies, completing crossword puzzles, and watching documentaries. Additionally in his free time, he works on growing his start-up company, Runnur.
