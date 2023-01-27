Will Manuel is a partner with Bradley, where he focuses his practice on products liability, commercial and employment litigation. He has handled various disputes for both international corporations and small businesses in Mississippi and other jurisdictions. He currently serves on the national trial team for Fortune 500 companies for products cases and is helping other manufacturers handle actions across the country.
Manuel clients include numerous manufacturers and commercial interests, as well as various insurance and financial services companies. He has worked to defend these clients nationwide through discovery and trial. He has tried numerous personal injury cases in both state and federal courts. Manuel also has experience in advising businesses on issues involving age discrimination, sexual harassment and wage/overtime disputes. His primary focus is on motion practice, depositions and courtroom work.
Manuel awards and honors include, 2014-2021 Local Litigation Star, 2013 Future Star, 2020 Environmental Lawyer of the Year, 2021 Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions Defendants Lawyer of the Year, and listed in Chambers USA. He is a fellow with American Bar Foundation and Mississippi 2016-2018, 2020-2021 Top 50.
He held multiple positions with Capital Area Bar Association and is a current member of American Board of Trial Advocates. He also volunteers with Stewpot.
Manuel has run three marathons and loves playing basketball with his kids.
