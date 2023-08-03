OXFORD — Additions and renovations to the University of Mississippi’s Olivia and Archie Manning Athletics Performance Center were recently completed by Jackson-based firm CDFL Architects and Engineers, offering a new, competitive edge to the university’s athletics program.
Completed in time for the 2023 football season, the project created an additional 28,000 square feet of facility space while renovating another 63,300 square feet of existing area.
CDFL teamed up with athletic performance center experts, HOK, to enhance the new sports medicine, weight room and meeting room spaces.
The weight room has been moved to a new location and increased in size and height. Position meeting rooms increased in size, and a dedicated defensive meeting room was added.
Player plunge pools and new equipment displays were also added to the locker room.
Several features were implemented to enhance players’ mental well-being, including adding several windows and skylights to brighten corridors.
“The new Manning Center is another example of our commitment to providing our student-athletes and coaches with the resources necessary to compete at a championship level,” said Keith Carter, Ole Miss vice chancellor for intercollegiate athletics.
With its extensive expansion and renovation complete, the performance center has new life, complete with the amenities and resources needed to continue to compete at the highest level for years to come.
“We are excited to reopen a first-class facility that bears the Manning name,” Carter said. “We want it to be a source of great pride for Olivia, Archie and the rest of the family.”
Since 1986, CDFL has provided full design services and master plans on new sports facilities in the Big 10, Southeastern, Big 12, Missouri Valley, Conference USA, Sun Belt and Southwest athletic conferences. Each project focuses on amplifying both team and fan experiences.
CDFL has been an integral part of the university’s athletic program for three decades, completing projects such as the Oxford-University Baseball Stadium and Vaught-Hemingway Football Stadium renovation and expansion.
