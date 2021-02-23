merchants

Merchants Foodservice in Hattiesburg has been awarded a contract worth up to $86.1 million to provide food to military installations in Mississippi and Louisiana, according to U.S. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.)

The fixed-price contract includes economic-price-adjustment, indefinite-quantity provisions.  The contract extends to February 2025.

In May, Hyde-Smith announced that Merchants Foodservice had received a $10.3 million contract through the U.S. Department of Agriculture Farmers to Families Food Box Program, which provides fresh foods to food banks and other nonprofits hit by the coronavirus pandemic.



