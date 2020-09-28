The Hilton Garden Inn Jackson Downtown, an iconic historic hotel located in the heart of the city center, has completed renovations to its 7,321 square feet of meeting and event space, 186 guest rooms, full-service restaurant and bar, lobby and fitness center. A Mississippi Landmark listed on the National Register of Historic Places, and formerly known as the King Edward Hotel, the property is a symbol of Jackson’s downtown Renaissance and continues its legacy of offering classic charm and warm Southern hospitality to today’s travelers from around the world.
Completed in July 2020 and designed to retain the hotel’s historical elegance, the renovations infuse a vibrant ambiance that resonates throughout the property. Nine meeting rooms and pre-function spaces, capable of hosting groups up to 300, received new carpeting, wallcoverings, seating, lighting, and window treatments. The venue space was expanded with the addition of a multi-function room on the ground floor featuring a polished look with high ceilings and windows accompanied by the original flooring.
Adorned with new furnishings and wall finishes, the revamped historic lobby houses The Shop, a new all-hours market offering snacks, sandwiches, cold beverages, and a selection of sundries. Guestrooms received new carpeting, wallcoverings, window treatments, updated seating upholsteries, light fixtures, and the addition of new 49” televisions. Rooms are equipped with a refrigerator, Keurig coffee maker, and microwave. The guest bathroom mirrors were refreshed with LED backlighting.
King Edward Bar and Grille, the hotel’s destination bar and restaurant, was transformed with new furnishings, carpeting, wallcoverings, floor tiling, window treatments, light fixtures, a fully updated buffet area, and the addition of large screen televisions in the bar. The restaurant serves made-to-order breakfast, lunch and dinner from a menu showcasing Southern cuisine and American classics with a selection of craft cocktail, wine and beer.
Catering to leisure and group travelers, the hotel offers complimentary Wi-Fi throughout the property, 24-hour fitness and business centers, valet parking service, and an indoor pool and whirlpool. Hilton Garden Inn Jackson Downtown is conveniently located near business and cultural destinations including the Jackson Convention Complex, Mississippi Civil Rights Museum, Mississippi State Museum, Mississippi Museum of Arts, Mississippi Coliseum, Governor’s Mansion State Historic Park, Mississippi Farmers Market, and a plethora of restaurants, bars and lounges.
