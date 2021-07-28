The owner of the M-Bar Sports Grill is betting big with an $8-$10 million expansion he says will transform the 8-year-old northeast Jackson establishment into a top entertainment destination.
Among highlights of a phased-in expansion plan that is to begin in September are an outdoor amphitheater and stage for musical performances, a beer garden with a 500-inch LED television, windowed garage doors that turn the inside of M-Bar outside, fire pits, waterfalls and fountains and outdoor game area for cornhole competitions. Planning has been under way for several years, proprietor Richard Bradley said.
“It is amazing to see your dreams come true,” Bradley said in an interview Tuesday, just ahead of a formal announcement of the M-Bar Sports Grill’s expansion plans.
Bradley’s press release said the expansion of the establishment at 6340 Ridgewood Court Drive would be completed in 2023 but noted that fully finishing the enhancements could take up to 36 months.
The business will remain open during the build-out, according to Bradley.
The native of northeast Jackson said he took inspiration for the transformation of M-Bar from the success of such entertainment destinations as the District at Eastover, a re-focused Highland Village and the Fondren District, a longtime arts-and-entertainment draw with a lot of art-deco architecture. M-Bar wants to be the same kind of “go-to” place, Bradley said.
He called the current-day establishment just south of County Line Road “a transformative destination that channels a big city vibe in the heart of the metroplex.”
And it can become much more with the outdoor entertainment enhancements, he said.
“Normal times” would have been much better for embarking on such an expansion. Bradley conceded, but added: “We have been successful throughout the pandemic” and can build on that as covid-19 passes into history.
The M-Bar has remained open during the pandemic but requires social distancing with seating and tables. It has also helped to boost its revenue picture with curb service, as well as food takeout and delivery. M-Bar even added alcoholic beverages to go – an option the Jackson City Council granted on a temporary basis.
The establishment expects seating for 200 to 250 people for outside events. Events, Bradley said, will include musicians of the quality of performers at Fondren’s Duling Hall, a frequent booker of acts popular and once-popular.
Rock & roll, country, blues and hip-hop will be among the musical offerings. “We’re not limited to certain kinds of artists,” Bradley said.
Bradley said he has partners in the venture but declined to name them. He also declined to say what portion of the $8-$10 million investment will come from bank financing.
It is hoped, he said, that M-Bar Sports Grill’s increased stake in the County Line Road corridor will spur new commercial investment elsewhere in the corridor. “Hopefully, the other businesses will come together,” he said.
While Bradley wants to create the kind of entertainment culture enjoyed by the District at Eastover, Highlands Village and Fondren, accomplishing that goal within the County Line corridor cold prove a challenge, said Jim Turner, a managing director of the Jackson office of Integra Real Estate Resources, a national commercial real estate market data collection and research firm.
“It is a different market,” Tuner said. “I am not saying it would not happen. I think it will take some time.”
The corridor’s retail mix is different from the other markets, not as stable and can’t offer the pedestrian-friendly convenience of the others, he said.
“They’ll also be competing against Renaissance Mall which also has music venues,” added Turner, referring to the Ridgeland retail center off Interstate 55.
Ridgeland’s Township retail and commercial district will also offer competition, Turner noted.
Nonetheless, Jackson has a strong need for more entertainment options, he said.
Among the “tremendous” positives of the corridor, he said, is that “you do have high traffic counts along County Line Road and a lot of rooftops.”
And within the corridor, there’s “not a lot of competition for venues like the M-Bar,” Turner said.
The new incarnation of M-Bar Sports Grill should also draw well from the many hotels within a mile or so of it, according to Turner; He said the price range of the hotels from discount and moderate to luxury could help diversify the draw as well.
The area of Ridgewood Road in which M-Bar is situated has a legacy as an entertainment draw.
Around 2006 an entertainment establishment that at one point carried the name “Electric Cowboy” and later the neighboring “Bulldog” restaurant and bar were very popular, said Turner. A Ford auto parts warehouse displaced them both. “They were literally across the road” from the M-Bar, Turner said.
The opening of the M-Bar in 2013 “kind of filled” the void, but the two displaced establishments “were much larger venues,” Turner added, and their success indicates the corridor can support a large capacity entertainment establishment.
Told of the up-to-$10 million Bradley and partners are putting into the M-Bar Sports Grill, the head of the Mississippi Hospitality & Restaurant Association could say only, “Oh, goodness! That is quite a hefty investment.”
The revamped M-Bar has strong potential to make money off a combination of food & beverage and entertainment, said Pat Fontaine, Association executive director. “I would imagine he can capitalize on both aspects of it,” Fontaine said of Bradley, though he emphasized it would be a mistake to price admissions to the entertainment at a level to draw a profit.
“He certainly would not model it in a way he would be profitable on just entertainment,” the Association chief said.
M-Bar is part of a Mississippi restaurant industry that has fared better than hospitality analysts thought it would at the outset of the covid-19 pandemic in spring 2020. So far, the Association’s restaurant membership drop-off has been below 5 percent, Fontaine said. “What we’ve also seen is turnover. Those that have closed have already been reopened and rebranded.”
Fontaine cautioned, however, that some closings could come once all federal assistance funding stops.