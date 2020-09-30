FILE - In this July 19, 2018, file photo, civil rights movement activist James Meredith, right, greets a friend with a black power salute as he takes a coffee break at a north Jackson, Miss., grocery store. "Walk Against Fear: James Meredith," scheduled to air Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, on the Smithsonian Channel, examines the life of a U.S. Air Force veteran-turn-human right agitator whose admission into the University of Mississippi forced President John F. Kennedy to send federal troops into the state to quell a white supremacy uprising. It was one of the most violent moments of the Civil Rights Movement and it forever changed life in the American Deep South. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)