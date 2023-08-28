The University of Southern Mississippi’s Gallery of Art and Design presents “James W. Meade: A Lifetime of Drawing,” an exhibition of works by James Walter Meade in celebration of his lifetime of artmaking and 50-plus years of teaching, drawing and painting at the university.
The exhibition, sponsored by Partners for the Arts, opened Aug. 25 and runs through Sept. 22.
“James W. Meade: A Lifetime of Drawing” includes more than 100 works spanning 60 years of drawings by Meade, including his first self-portrait drawing from high school and drawings from his graduate and undergraduate studies.
A native of Virginia, Meade attended the University of Virginia-Wise and obtained bachelor’s and master’s degrees in art from East Tennessee State University as well as a Master of Fine Arts degree from the University of Georgia. He studied under the renowned American artist Hiram Williams.
Meade has a lifetime of experience as a world-renowned artist. Meade’s work has been displayed in approximately 140 exhibitions, including 40 one-man shows and 17 overseas events. He has also lectured at universities in Asia and Europe.
Meade’s accomplishments as a world-renowned artist are evident; however, his lasting legacy lies in his dedication as an educator. Meade began his journey at USM in 1971 when he arrived at the Hattiesburg campus to join the faculty of its then-Department of Art as an assistant professor.
Meade has left an indelible mark on USM by sharing his lifetime of artistic experience and expertise with generations of students.
Former student J.J. Foley reflects fondly on his time as Meade’s student.
“He taught with enthusiasm, with honesty and respect. We became very dear friends, and his knowledge and genuine love continue to inspire and encourage me to this day — 47 years after I first entered his classroom,” Foley said.
Former student Ken Weathersby added: “Jim Meade’s way of thinking about artmaking and the clarity of his teaching was so important to me. His influence affected me as I know it did many others. It was foundational to my studio practice and has always informed my own teaching."
Longtime friend and colleague Janet Gorzegno, professor of drawing and painting, notes the impact Meade’s expertise and craft have had on the USM art community.
"My longtime Drawing and Painting colleague and friend James Walter Meade has touched many souls throughout his 50-plus years at USM. His color class is legendary. His brilliant instruction on linear and tonal composition has set numerous art students on a lifetime path to create significant and impactful visual art,” Gorzegno said.
The exhibit “reveals a compelling blend of refined aesthetic sophistication with raw personal honesty. Visually engaging as a gestalt, Meade’s drawings powerfully reflect the human spirit,” Gorzegno said. “Working with Meade over the years in Drawing and Painting has not only energized my sense of purpose for our program; it has enriched my life."
The exhibit can be viewed at the Gallery of Art and Design in the George Hurst Building on the Hattiesburg campus from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.