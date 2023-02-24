Janet Benzing is the chief administrative officer at Delta Health-Northwest Regional where she supervises the day-to-day operations and make strategic decisions to ensure efficient hospital operation and optimal patient care.
As CAO, she has planned and directed implementation of telehealth and virtual visits for in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. She led the design, layout and opening of the new Delta Regional Health Clinic, planned and directed the opening of the Arcola Health Clinic, planned and directed the opening of The Delta Quick Clinic, and after the devastating fire at the Gamble Bros. and Archer Clinic, she planned and directed the temporary location of the multispeciality clinic where clinicians were able to see patients within the next week.
Benzing is a 2019 Fellow of American College of Medical Practice Executives and a 2015 Board Certified Medical Practice Executive through ACMPE. She was awarded 2021 Business of the Year by Clarksdale and Coahoma County Chamber of Commerce, and 2009 40 Under 40 Business Leader by Central Illinois Business magazine.
She enjoys outdoors and sports activities with family and her newly found hobby of golf. She now enjoys golfing with her husband and son.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.