Neel-Schaffer, Inc., has announced that Jeff Walters, PE, has joined the firm as Senior Project Manager for Alternative Delivery projects.
Walters has over 30 years of experience managing multi-disciplinary teams on large projects that include bridges and roadways totaling more than $2 billion in construction costs. Walters has extensive experience in a wide variety of bridge designs, including long bridges over water, long-span bridges, cable-stay bridges, and bridges in sensitive environmental areas.
In addition to experience in traditional design-bid-build projects, Walters has been involved in alternative delivery for multiple projects and has managed teams with up to eight subconsultants.
“Jeff is a great addition to our team as we continue to expand the services we offer our clients in the alternative delivery field,” said Joey Hudnall, PE, Neel-Schaffer’s Chief Operations Officer. “His experience with complex bridge and alternative delivery projects brings a wealth of expertise and will be a big benefit to clients across our nine-state footprint and beyond.”
Walters is a Registered Professional Engineer in Florida, Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana, Virginia and Ohio. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from Auburn University and a Master of Science in Civil Engineering from the University of Alabama-Birmingham.