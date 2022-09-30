Jessica Holeman - Tempstaff

Jessica Holeman is the Controller at Tempstaff where she oversees the cashflow. TempStaff is one the largest staffing agencies in Central Mississippi. As the Controller and Manager over accounting and benefits team, she sees firsthand the influence that the company has on the community by the thousands of temporary employees the company helps finds jobs each year.

