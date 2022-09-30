Jessica Holeman - Tempstaff

Jessica Holeman is the Controller at Tempstaff where she oversees the cashflow. TempStaff is one the largest staffing agencies in Central Mississippi. As the Controller and Manager over accounting and benefits team, she sees firsthand the influence that the company has on the community by the thousands of temporary employees the company helps finds jobs each year.
Jessica helped navigate the company through COVID-19 and various financial opportunities along with helping ensure the least impact on the employees. She provides excellent and timely reporting for two financial audits each year.
Jessica received her Bachelor of Business Administration from Mississippi State University and is a Certified as a Staffing Professional. She has received the 5, 10 and 15 year Employment Awards with TempStaff, and she is a 2010 graduate of Rankin County Chamber of Commerce Leadership class.
In her spare time, Jessica enjoys spending time with her husband and two children. She also enjoys reading, pampering herself, watching college sports, and cheering on her son in his sports activities. When she’s not at work, you may also find her relaxing at the beach or cheering for the Ole Miss Rebels.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.