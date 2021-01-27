The Jackson Municipal Airport Authority (JMAA) is preparing to reduce public parking rates at the Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport (JAN) beginning on Feb, 10.
The parking system encompasses the garage, surface lot, and long-term lot. The safe and easy-to-use parking services at JAN provide customers with an essential, convenient resource.
For customer expediency, during this time, JMAA is in the process of amending the JAN Public Parking System rates to reflect the following: • Surface Lot - $10.00 per day (a reduction of $4) • Parking Garage - $16.00 per day (rate remains the same) The long-term parking lot will be closed until further notice.
The surface lot and parking garage is located within easy walking distance to the main terminal at JAN. Again, this change will go into effect on Wednesday, February 10, 2021.
Parking is an integral element of passengers’ options at JAN. The reduced parking rate for JAN’s surface lot provides a more economically friendly option for all parking customers.