John McKay - Mississippi Manufacturers Association

John McKay is president and CEO of the Mississippi Manufacturers Association, the largest and most influential voice for Mississippi manufacturers. The association represents thousands of manufacturers and related businesses across the state. He also helped to develop and pass major workforce development initiatives such as Workforce Enhancement Act and the creative of Mississippi Works Fund.
Since 2008, McKay has helped develop and win passage of several significant legislative programs. He has led the fight to reduce or eliminate burdensome taxes, such as the inventory and franchise taxes and the sales tax on energy used by manufacturers.
McKay obtained his Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Mississippi, and Master of Public Administration degree from the College of Charleston. McKay is also a graduate of the University of Oklahoma's Economic Development Institute.
McKay serves on the Board of Directors of the Business & Industry Political Education Committee, Nature Conservancy Mississippi Chapter, and the Haley Barbour Center for Manufacturing Excellence at the University of Mississippi. McKay is also a member of the National Association of Manufacturers, International Economic Development Council and Council of State Manufacturing Associations.
