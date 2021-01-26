Dennis Ammann, President and Chief Executive Officer at Peoples Bank, has announced the hiring of Yolanda R. Jones as a Loan Officer. She will serve in the bank’s Magee Office.
Ms. Jones comes to Peoples Bank after having served in several previous
banking roles including teller, loan processor and most recently as a Financial Services Representative.
She is a graduate of Prentiss High School and Pearl River Community College. Ms. Jones has one son, Crissler (Cris) Griffith, age 7. She enjoys spending time with her son and crafting in her free time.
“I am pleased to welcome Yolanda to our Peoples Bank family,” Ammann said. “She will be actively working to help our community with lending needs of all sizes. We are excited to have her on our team.”