Thanks to today's instant technology, the practice of law is “24/7/365,” according to Tommy Shepherd of the Jones Walker firm in Jackson. Attorneys are also getting to know people all over the world through technology.
“The practice of law has become more demanding, and client expectations are greater than ever. In the early years of my practice, I would get a phone call advising me that documents for a transaction would be arriving in the next few days,” Shepherd said. “Now, the documents can show up in my email inbox overnight with no warning and an expectation that I will review and provide comments that same day.”
Shepherd, a partner and the leader of the Gaming Industry Team of Jones Walker, explains that the window of opportunity to reflect on revising a document or consider the best way to resolve a client problem is narrower than ever before.
“As we have come more and more to represent international clients, the need for accessibility and flexibility is greater than ever,” he said. “Now, I find that I am answering emails as soon as I awake in the morning or sometimes even in the middle of the night. It is simply a fact of life, and I would not trade my career for any other. I now have friends around the world because of what I do for a living.”
A veteran member of the firm, Shepherd said Jones Walker has always prided itself on adapting to fast-paced changes in technology, which has made a significant difference in the way they practice law across the firm, especially over the past two years.
“Technology has allowed us to conduct business almost without disruption because we have been able to conduct virtual meetings, conferences, and social events via online platforms,” he said. “Interestingly, a number of clients now prefer to meet virtually and courts continue to hold virtual hearings. Through technology, we can move seamlessly with confidence into a remote working scenario in the event of severe weather, pandemic, or any other serious business interruption.”
The Jackson office of Jones Walker LLP has 34 attorneys and 24 staff members. The firm was founded in New Orleans and now has more than 355 lawyers practicing across the country and internationally. The firm of Watkins Ludlam Winter & Stennis merged with Jones Walker in 2011 to become the Jackson office.
Other locations include Atlanta; Baton Rouge; Lafayette; New Orleans; Birmingham; Mobile; Houston; The Woodlands; Miami; New York City; Phoenix; and Washington, D.C.
The Jackson office practices in numerous areas of law, including banking, commercial transactions, real estate, public finance, litigation, gaming, labor and employment, tax, and government relations.
The firm participates in a broad range of volunteer activities that promote health, educational opportunity, and artistic development.
“Partners and associates provide pro bono counsel to individuals and organizations that lack access to or the ability to pay for legal services, and many of our attorneys serve on the boards of arts, education, and service organizations across the region,” Shepherd said.
The office is active with Habitat for Humanity, Mississippi Children’s Museum, Women’s Foundation and Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. Most recently, they committed to serve as an underwriter for the William and Elise Winter Education Endowment.
There have been honors throughout the years for the practice groups, industry teams and individual attorneys who were named among the top providers and leaders in their fields by ratings agencies, publications, and associations. Those include Chambers USA, which ranks attorneys in the practice areas of Bankruptcy/Restructuring, Corporate/Commercial, Gaming & Licensing, Litigation, General Commercial, Real Estate, Tax, and High Net Worth.
Also, attorneys have been recognized by the Mississippi Business Journal with Leadership in Law, 50 Leading Business Women, Top 50 Under 40, Leaders in Finance, and Top in Tech along with graduates of Mississippi Economic Council’s Leadership Mississippi program. The firm's Clarence Webster is currently serving as president of the Capital Area Bar Association.
“At Jones Walker, we pride ourselves on providing our clients with the best service and counsel, but we also know that giving back to and supporting the places where we live and work is equally important,” Shepherd said. “Our commitment dovetails with our belief that going beyond to help our neighbors and those in need is essential if we are to make the places where we work, live, and play the places we love and are proud to call home.”