The International Association of Defense Counsel (IADC) has announced that Andrew S. Harris, a partner at Jones Walker LLP in Jackson, Mississippi, has accepted an invitation to join the IADC, the preeminent invitation-only global legal organization for attorneys who represent corporate and insurance interests.
Harris focuses his practice on intellectual property litigation, assisting clients with the protection of their intellectual property, such as prosecution and defense of trademark, copyright, and patent infringement claims, as well as trade secrets litigation. He also represents closely held businesses, publicly traded companies, and entrepreneurs on a broad array of complex, commercial concerns.
Harris is a member-at-large of the Mississippi Bar’s Intellectual Property, Entertainment & Sports Law Section, and a member of the American Intellectual Property Law Association. He previously served as president of the Jackson Young Lawyers Association. In addition, he is a member of the board of Willowood Developmental Center, a Mississippi-based, non-profit organization.
He received his J.D. (summa cum laude) from the University of Mississippi School of Law and his Bachelor of Arts from Millsaps College.