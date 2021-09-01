The Cirlot Agency is pleased to announce its recent hire of Colby Jordan, who joins the Cirlot team as Director of Public Relations.
In this role, Jordan will provide clients with a broad spectrum of communications services including public relations strategy, marketing, media relations, and crisis communications. She will work alongside clients throughout the planning, implementation, and execution stages to develop brand-building content to support clients’ programs, products, services, and thought leadership initiatives.
Jordan is a dynamic and strategic communications professional, having spent the past several years managing overall communications strategy, media relations, and brand management in both the private and the public sectors. She started her career on Capitol Hill, serving as the Director of Communications and Special Projects for U.S. Congressman Gregg Harper. Jordan then served as a Special Advisor in President Trump’s Office of Management and Budget, a Press Lead for Vice President Pence’s Advance Team, in Corporate Communications for Delta Air Lines, and Director of Communications for the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office. She is a native Mississippian and a graduate of Mississippi State University with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication, Public Relations and a minor in Marketing.