A longtime journalist and public relations specialist has been named managing editor of the Mississippi Business Journal.
Joshua Wilson, a resident of Hattiesburg and native of Brookhaven, started work Monday. He oversees editorial operations for the publication, which covers business and economic development news throughout the Magnolia State.
Wilson previously worked as an advertising agency writer and headed marketing and public relations activities for numerous organizations, including his alma mater, William Carey University. He is an adjunct professor and student media adviser for the University of Southern Mississippi School of Media and Communication.
He started his career as a columnist and staff writer for The Daily Leader of Brookhaven. He served as editor-in-chief and later faculty adviser of The Cobbler, the William Carey student newspaper. He won numerous Mississippi Press Association accolades for his work as editor of the Hattiesburg-based The Pine Belt News and Signature Magazine.
Wilson earned a Master of Business Administration degree and a bachelor’s degree in Social Science from William Carey. He also holds a graduate certificate in economic development from Southern Miss. He is the primary author of “William Carey University: Celebrating 125 Years,” published in 2017 by Arcadia Publishing.
“I love Mississippi, and I’m excited to tell our stories,” Wilson said. “The Business Journal has a rich history, and we have a bright future.”
The Mississippi Business Journal offers continuous content on its website, msbusiness.com, as well as a daily e-newsletter and a monthly print edition. The publication, founded in 1979 and owned by Tupelo-based Journal Inc., is home to numerous statewide contests, including “Top 40 Under 40” and “Best Place to Work.”