Maxine R. Greenleaf, executive director of Communications and Marketing in JSU’s Division of Institutional Advancement, has earned an appointment to the Strategic Communications Executive Committee for the Association of Public and Land Grant Universities (APLU) Council. It’s the oldest higher education association in the country and aims to strengthen and advance the work of public universities in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.
As an executive committee member on APLU’s Council on Strategic Communications (CSC), Greenleaf will work with other professionals throughout the country to provide a forum that will bolster the work of senior campus leaders in communications and public affairs, as well as public relations.