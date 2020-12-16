Julie Jordan has been named Mississippi State’s vice president for research and economic development.
Jordan has served in the role on an interim basis since July 2019, providing leadership for the Office of Research and Economic Development, strategic vision for the university research enterprise, and administrative oversight of research centers and institutes.
A Columbus resident and MSU alumna, Jordan has served in multiple leadership roles at the land-grant university. From 2017-2019, she was associate vice president for international programs and executive director of MSU’s International Institute, where she worked to create and expand strategic global partnerships, as well as grow enrollment of international students. From 2010-2017, she was director of the Research and Curriculum Unit, where she oversaw a staff of 40 professionals working collaboratively with the Mississippi Department of Education to assess and shape K-12 education curricula and policy.
Jordan earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees from MSU in industrial engineering and education technology, respectively, in addition to a doctorate in international development from the University of Southern Mississippi. She has over 30 years of experience as an educator, entrepreneur and administrator in various public and private sector positions. Throughout her career, she has worked to build positive relationships among people and organizations to produce positive outcomes and identify and develop talent to empower individuals to meet organizational and personal goals.
The vice president for research and economic development serves as the university’s chief research officer and is responsible for overseeing ORED staff and the leadership of several divisions, including the offices of Sponsored Projects, Laboratory Animal Resources, Environmental Health and Safety, Research Security, Technology Management, Research Compliance, and Research Development, along with the Thad Cochran Research, Technology and Economic Development Park.