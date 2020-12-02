Katie Moore, CPNP-PC, recently joined Hattiesburg Clinic Children’s Clinic.
Moore brings her 13 years of experience as a pediatric nurse to provide well and sick care for infants, children and adolescents. She has special practice interests in wellness, acute care and ADHD.
Moore received her Bachelor of Science in nursing from the University of Southern Mississippi, in Hattiesburg, Miss., and her Master of Science in nursing with an emphasis in pediatric primary care from the University of South Alabama, in Mobile, Ala. She is board certified in primary care pediatrics by the Pediatric Nursing Certification Board and is a member of the American Heart Association and the National Association of Pediatric Nurse Practitioners.
“I have always loved being around children. I enjoy being able to watch them grow and develop at checkups and making them feel better when they are sick. As a pediatric nurse practitioner, I have the opportunity to work with children and their families, which is an awesome gift from God - my calling, my ministry. I am excited about a future where I can make the world brighter, one child at a time,” Moore said.