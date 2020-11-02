Keesler Federal Credit Union, Mississippi's largest credit union, is growing and expanding its membership base, recently opening a branch in Mobile, Alabama.
CEO Andy Swoger says the financial institution has been able to increase its membership base because they've opened new markets. “That has enabled more people to take advantage of Keesler Federal membership benefits — lower loan interest rates, higher deposit rates and competitively lower fees,” he said. “Our real estate loan portfolio has been growing beyond our expectations. We attribute this growth to our dedicated employees who, even during a pandemic, provide stellar member service as indicated by our high member satisfaction score of 91.”
He adds that while there are no immediate plans to expand into other states, the primary focus is on refining existing processes and systems to continue improving member experience. “In April, we launched a new online and mobile banking platform,” he said. “In the coming months we will launch new enhancements to this platform, such as a financial wellness program within the online banking system.”
Addressing the unprecedented pandemic and economic slow down, Swoger said, “ From the onset, Keesler Federal swiftly put measures in place to protect members and staff, which allowed us to keep branches open, including Plexiglass protection shields, limited number of members in the branches, encouraging drive-through usage and promoting the use of our online appointment system.”
Furthermore, Swoger said Keesler Federal works with members who have lost income, relieving some of the financial stress with programs such as loan payment deferrals. “The economic slowdown has not stunted Keesler Federal's strong financial position.”
In competing with banks, credit unions are not-for-profit financial cooperatives. “Our members are our only shareholders and there are no outside investors, so it's important that we provide the best return possible for our members' money,” Swoger said. “We do this in a number of ways, such as offering lower loan interest rates and higher yields on saving accounts. This is confirmed by a report by DataTrac and the Credit Union National Association that compares interest rates with other financial institutions.”
He adds that Keesler Federal provided $58,125,979 to its 243,692 members in direct financial benefits in the 12 months ending in March 2020. “That's an average savings of $239 per member and $501 per member household,” he said. “In addition, our Member Giveback program rewards 36 members with cash prizes each month through drawings conducted of members who used a particular type of financial service; more than $100,000 has been given back to members since the program began.”
Keesler Federal has extensive community involvement that includes sponsorships of school functions, the arts, assorted local charities and initiatives organized this year. Some of the specific programs are Backpacks for Bright Futures that provides backpacks and school supplies to every public school kindergarten student in Harrison, Hancock, Pearl River, Stone, George and Jackson counties; Combat Wounded Veterans of South Mississippi for which $32,000 was raised; program honoring first responders; Grub for Good at the Louisiana branches to collect non-perishable food donations; and purchasing $2,400 in gift cards from local restaurants that will be given away in a drawing of members who contributed to the food drive.
There are many ways people can join Keesler Federal even though it originally only served Keesler Air Force Base. “Now, one does not have to be military to take advantage of Keesler Federal's wide range of products and services,” Swoger said. “Anyone who lives, works, worships or attends schools in the counties of Harrison, Hancock, Pearl River and Forrest in Mississippi; large sections of Jackson and Hinds counties; many areas of Orleans and St. Tammany parishes in Louisiana; and Mobile County in Alabama may join. We have also partnered with over 400 employers who offer membership as an employee benefit.”