S. Keith Box, DO, recently joined Hattiesburg Clinic Oak Grove Family Clinic.
At Oak Grove Family Clinic, Box offers primary care for the entire family. His special practice interests include preventative care and sports medicine.
Box received his medical degree from Pikeville College School of Osteopathic Medicine in Pikeville, Ky., and he completed his residency in family medicine at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo.
Box is board certified in family medicine by the American Board of Family Medicine. He is a member of the American Osteopathic Medical Association, the American Academy of Family Physicians, the Mississippi State Medical Association and the Mississippi Academy of Family Physicians.