Kelvin Davis is the comptroller at Delta State University.
Davis transformed the financial reporting processes and procedures of the University, resulting in the first year of on time reporting for all mandated reports. He also transformed reporting structure of the University resulting in over $500,000 in savings. He implemented new budgeting process during COVID pandemic revolutionizing the University's budget processes, decreasing turn-around and increasing transparency.
He received his Bachelor of Science, Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting, Master of Business Administration from Delta State University.
He is a member of Rho Alpha Alpha Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, a graduate of Leadership Mississippi, and Leadership Bolivar County. He is a member of Southern Association of College and Business Officers, the National Association of College and Business Officers, and a member of Church of Christ of Ruleville.
Colleagues know him as a highly motivated team member who can always be trusted to get the job done. Davis knows that his job ensures the success of educating America's future, and tries his best to ensure on barriers or roadblocks exist in the processes which affect a students viability or continuity in reaching this goal.
