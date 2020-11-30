SALTILLO – The 30-foot stainless steel wall underneath the equally long set of vent hoods in the expansive kitchen means Kent Randle is taking no chances when he opens his restaurant in a new location in December.
"We're going to have seven fryers," he said of the kitchen that's nearly the size of his current dining room. "We're not going to have any problem with capacity."
Randle, owner of Kent's Catfish, is opening the new location at the entrance of Turner Industrial Park and across from Reed's Metals.
The parking lot needs a little detail work, and the interior has a few items to take care of including the rest of the equipment and tables and chairs. But Randle is eagerly looking forward to opening in a building that will triple the size of his dining room, plus add a separate party room.
"We'll probably start out with seating for 90-100 or so, until we hear what we can exactly do with the coronavirus and the limits that are in place," he said.
The new kitchen will be able to accommodate the overflow crowds Kent's has been seeing for years. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit and restaurants had to close and then adjust to new rules of operations, Randle and his staff managed to adjust, however.
"We went from having the buffet to going to curbside and taking orders as fast as we could," he said."We had to learn to space the calls and orders out so we wouldn't get overwhelmed. I know in the beginning we didn't make some people happy, but we were trying to figure things out."
With only four fryers available, the demand on Randle and his staff has always been a careful balancing act. With the new kitchen sporting newly twice as many fryers, plus a charbroiler and cooktop, Kent's will be able to handle just about any rush.
"I just have to find another experienced, reliable grill cook who can cook on a griddle and charbroiler," he said.
Kent's specialty of course is the catfish - fried or grilled, whole or filet. The restaurant has won several "Best Catfish" awards over the years, despite the restaurant being smaller than most fish-and-steak houses.
But for Randle, it's all about consistency and quality.
And he didn’t plan to get into the restaurant business, but he's settled nicely into it.
“I was looking for a business to buy because I was tired of working for somebody else," he said. “I wanted to be my own boss again.”
For 12 years, Randle owned 45 Super Stop, a Texaco convenience store on Highway 145 in Saltillo. After selling the store, Randle watched as it became a catfish restaurant not once, but twice.
When it went up for sale the last time, he decided to get back into what he loved to do – running his own business again. But instead of switching it back to a convenience store he decided to keep it as a catfish restaurant.
The restaurant is located next to Smith's Nursery on Highway 145 in Saltillo, and its small parking lot can be a challenge on the weekend nights Kent's is open. The new location doesn't have that problem.
And the opening can't come soon enough. It's been more than two years since Randle started looking for a new spot. It took a little longer than expected, and the coronavirus slowed construction.
Along with fried and grilled Mississippi farm-raised catfish, Kent’s also offers fried, grilled and boiled shrimp; chicken; frog legs, stuffed crab; hamburgers; hamburger steak; country fried steak and various sides including baked potatoes, sweet potatoes, macaroni and cheese, fries, cole slaw, potato salad, baked beans, fried okra, collard greens and green beans.
"We've got a great staff and we've got great customers – that's why we're able to do what we do every week," Randle said.
And even though COVID-19 initially slowed business drastically, Kent's is back at pre-pandemic levels.
"In fact, I've had to start ordering an extra case of catfish lately," he said. Already ordering hundreds of pounds of catfish a week, Randle said he's proud and pleased that customers old and new keep coming back.
"I hope they follow me over to our new location when we open," he said with a laugh.