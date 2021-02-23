Ronnie Killingsworth, CHEP, director of facilities engineering at King's Daughters Medical Center in Brookhaven, was recently given the 2020 Dennis Cagle Award by the MHA Society for Healthcare Engineers & Facility Managers, where he is currently serving on the board of directors. The award recognizes those engineers who have gone the extra mile to promote the healthcare engineering profession.
Mr. Killingsworth is a Certified Healthcare Emergency Professional. During his time at King's Daughters, he has been the backbone of many expansion and construction projects. He was a part of a $14,000,000 hospital renovation, and has been involved with the acquisition and remodel of nine new outlying clinics and several rental properties. He has helped to grow his facility from 188,000 square feet to 303,000 square feet and has continued to maintain the facility without having to increase the size of his staff. In 2019, he helped to reduce the electricity consumption at KDMC by installing new LED lights throughout the entire campus, helping to reduce the facility's energy costs.