It’s good news when a Mississippi entrepreneur does well. Such is the case for oLive Juicery of Kosciusko, the brainchild of 23-year-old Alyssa Olive (pronounced alive). The business officially began a year ago, after selling products at flea markets and pop-up events, and opened a store front in April. Products sold include all natural juices, smoothies, smoothie bowls and a few skin care products.
Not only is oLive Juicery staying busy, the business recently was awarded a grant from
Main Street America and Brother International. A part of the At Your Side Small Business Grant Program,oLive Juicery is one of eight brick-and-mortar businesses awarded the $5,000 grants nationwide. Funds will help these businesses adapt to COVID-19 and prepare for the next phases of reopening across the country, while also helping to revitalize and strengthen older and historic commercial corridors.
“After a year of facing challenges related to the pandemic, the small businesses that make our downtowns and Main Streets thrive need extra support,” said Main Street America’s President and CEO Patrice Frey. “We are thrilled to have teamed up with Brother International to both help small business owners as they work to weather the impacts of COVID-19 and support the vitality of older and historic Main Street commercial districts.”
Mississippi Main Street Coordinator Thomas Gregory said, “It’s a huge achievement for oLive Juicery to win one of these grants. The application process was extremely competitive, and only eight businesses were selected from designated Main Street districts across the nation, so for a Mississippi small business to be selected for this program is quite an honor.”
For her part, Alyssa Olive is excited about the grant but more excited about the next phase of her business. “I would love to offer more herbal options, and food might be the next thing,” she says. “I’m open to it as long as my mission is still observed.”
From the beginning, the mission has been to offer healthy fruit products that people will enjoy. These all natural juices and smoothies have no additives. Olive admits she didn’t grow up eating fruit and had to find an enjoyable way to eat it. “I felt bad and had to have some surgeries. When I hit rock bottom, I knew I had to change the way I was eating to make myself better. The way I did fruits and vegetables I thought would help my health and be an easy way to absorb nutrients,” she said. “I realized the benefits of it.”
Olive did not study nutrition in college although she earned a Bachelor’s Degree at Millsaps College and did some graduate work at Mississippi State. She did a lot of study and research before making her healthy products in her home kitchen. As sales increased, family members pitched in to help.
“My parents were not happy that I dropped out of graduate school,” she recalls. “We just got busier and busier. The first few weeks were really rough but I was willing to sacrifice for the business.”
Her parents, Arnell Olive and Semone and Adam Greer, Sr., are now on board and pleased with their daughter’s success.
oLive Juicery graduated from the home kitchen to rented space at a church to its own space now. “Having our own space is wonderful,” Olive says. “It’s just astronomical to be able to leave our dishes and things in the kitchen and to be more accessible to people is great.”
In addition to its Kosciusko store front, oLive Juicery now sells products nationwide from its website.
Olive uses all fruits –other than soft fruits which don’t juice well– for her drinks and smoothies. Ginger is added to some of them. A popular drink is the black lemonade which includes activated charcoal that Olive says helps cleanse the body of toxins. A smoothie bowl is a thicker smoothie that’s topped with fresh fruit and served in a bowl.
Main Street’s Gregory said, “During the pandemic, we saw a lot of young people making the decision to open a business. Because people’s lives were so upended, many young people seized the opportunity to follow their dream of owning their own business, and we’ve seen some wonderful success stories, including oLive Juicery.
“As the economy begins to recover, there is a wealth of information available and small business assistance being offered to business owners, so I truly believe now is as good a time as ever to open a small business in Mississippi.”
Grant projects range from physical improvements to meet reopening guidelines, such as expanding outdoor dining, to equipment to comply with public health and safety guidelines, such as installing plexiglass barriers at check-out counters. Other funds went to businesses looking to develop their commerce presence, sell gift cards, and purchase new points of sale. Some grantees also received funds for rent, payroll, and operating expenses.
Of the eight grants awarded, six will benefit diverse-owned businesses, defined as BIPOC, woman, veteran, disabled, and/or LGBTQ-owned. Grants were awarded to businesses from a variety of industry types from restaurants and a yoga studio to a rug store and a skate shop. All grantee businesses are located within designated Main Street America or UrbanMain districts.
oLive Juicery was named Business of the Month for July by the Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce.